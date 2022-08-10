Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm and dry on Sunday
TONIGHT: Tonight will be another cool night with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. TOMORROW: Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. While it will be hot, the humidity will remain low on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues. MONDAY:...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hotter but still comfortable
TONIGHT: It’s going to be one of the most comfortable nights we’ve had in a while. Low temperatures drop to the upper 60s – something we haven’t felt since June! We’ll have drier conditions as well, which will contribute to the higher comfort level. Mostly clear with a calm northeasterly wind make ideal conditions for seeing the nearly full moon. Moonrise is 8:57pm in Little Rock.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; what does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive landspout filmed as it whirls across field
The video showed a whirlwind of dust as a man in awe filmed the spectacle. The landspout was one of several to strike Texas on Monday evening, and although landspouts are different from tornadoes, they can still cause damage. As scattered storms moved across the Panhandle of Texas on Monday...
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado
A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption."They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
lakeexpo.com
The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign
"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Arkansas awarded $24.6M to modernize transportation
On August 11, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $24.6 million to Arkansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
fox16.com
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
Comments / 0