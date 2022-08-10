Muncie is looking for input – and donations – to continue its quest to add a skate park to the city’s Westside Park. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Skaters and enthusiasts have until August 24 to fill out a survey to influence the design of the soon-to-be-built skate park. And there’s still $80,000 left to raise to fully fund the project.

