Indianapolis, IN

indianapublicradio.org

Muncie asks for donations and input for Westside skate park

Muncie is looking for input – and donations – to continue its quest to add a skate park to the city’s Westside Park. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Skaters and enthusiasts have until August 24 to fill out a survey to influence the design of the soon-to-be-built skate park. And there’s still $80,000 left to raise to fully fund the project.
MUNCIE, IN
indianapublicradio.org

I-69 lane restrictions in Madison County to begin Sunday

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions starting on or after Sunday, August 14, through Saturday, August 27, for repair and overlay panel sign work. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 from mile marker 212 through mile marker 228 will be restricted to single lane closures to allow...
MADISON COUNTY, IN

