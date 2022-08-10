ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
PASADENA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several homicides under investigation in Baltimore, many involving victims in cars

Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men killed in separate shootings in Baltimore, police say

Four men were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, city police said. City police said the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'This is an inconvenience': Some senior citizens stuck in apartments due to broken elevator

Some senior citizens are getting stuck in their east Baltimore apartments because the elevator in the building has been broken for more than a week. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with the daughter of a resident who is in a wheelchair, and she said that the issue has forced them to call the Baltimore Fire Department multiple times to help get her mother up and down the stairs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Crews demolish several rowhomes near sinkhole on North Avenue

Baltimore City is demolishing several rowhomes near the site of a sinkhole that opened up on North Avenue. SkyTeam 11 video shows what the scene was like near the 700 block of East North Avenue. Crews are trying to shore up the drainage around the site, but things are getting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fire leaves behind extensive damage to Forest Hill townhouse

FOREST HILL, Md. — A fire left behind extensive damage Friday at a townhome in Forest Hill. Oliver Alkire, senior deputy state fire marshal told 11 News that firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. for a fire in the 300 block of Betty Court. Two people and a dog inside the house were able to evacuate safely.
FOREST HILL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Truck drivers picket at Port of Baltimore over unpaid time spent idling

Independent truck drivers picketed Thursday outside the Port of Baltimore, calling for all hours paid for all hours worked. More than a dozen independent truck drivers said they wait hours for port workers to load their vehicles, and they are not getting paid for all of the idling time. The truckers want to get in and out of the port faster and they want a grievance process established.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Darley Park community opens brighter, safer park

Community members held a lighting ceremony at Darley Gateway Park in East Baltimore on Thursday night. For years, the area was a dumping ground filled with trash. Now, it's been transformed into a park. After five years of work, improved lighting now enhances safety so people can spend more time...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Peale Museum's 5-year transformation complete

A five-year transformation is complete. The Peale Museum -- a Baltimore institution and one of the country's oldest museums -- is now welcoming back guests like never before. And, this upcoming spring, documenting the global significance and impact of hip hop. The Baltimore Museum of Art is co-organizing the groundbreaking show with the St. Louis Art Museum. The show includes 70 objects -- from paintings to streetwear by both emerging and established artists. Each piece examines the ways hip hop has driven contemporary art and culture in the past 20 years. "The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century" opens at the BMA on March 26.
BALTIMORE, MD

