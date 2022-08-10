ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix-area drug trafficking investigation leads to 14 indictments, 500K fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona said 14 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been indicted on drug and weapons charges, following a yearlong investigation. The investigation led to the seizure of 517,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and about 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
AZFamily

DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
12news.com

3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico

PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
KTAR.com

STORY REMOVED: US–Nuclear Power-California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US–Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Signs ‘Right to Try’ Expansion

The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is the...
