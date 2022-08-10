Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
San Diego area becomes ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl smuggling amid spike in deaths, drug seizures
The San Diego area of California has become the “epicenter” of fentanyl smuggling, as the federal district sees a spike in seizures of the deadly drug as well as a massive surge in overdose deaths. Officials said in a release Thursday that more deadly fentanyl is seized at...
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area drug trafficking investigation leads to 14 indictments, 500K fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona said 14 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been indicted on drug and weapons charges, following a yearlong investigation. The investigation led to the seizure of 517,000 fentanyl pills, 130 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine and about 1 ounce of fentanyl powder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12news.com
Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 66 months for smuggling ammunition into Mexico
PHOENIX — A man from Nogales was sentenced to 66 months in prison last week for smuggling ammunition from the United States into Mexico and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Luis Carlos Eriksen, 56, allegedly drove from Mexico...
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Motorist in critical condition after crashing through wall on Arizona interstate
TUCSON, Ariz. — One person was in critical condition on Friday after losing control of a vehicle and crashing through the wall of an Arizona interstate, authorities said. According to the Green Valley Fire District, the crash occurred on an exit ramp from northbound Interstate 19 near Sahuarita, located about 15 miles south of Tucson, KGUN-TV reported.
Arizona's massage therapy board failed to investigate complaints promptly, auditors found
PHOENIX — An Arizona board tasked with regulating the massage therapy industry failed to investigate complaints in a timely manner or didn't investigate them at all, according to the Arizona Auditor General. A report published this week by the state's auditors highlighted alleged problems with how the Arizona Board...
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
KTAR.com
STORY REMOVED: US–Nuclear Power-California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Please disregard US–Nuclear Power-California, published on August 12, 2022, and datelined in LOS ANGELES. It (add reason for the disregard ). Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor Signs ‘Right to Try’ Expansion
The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is the...
Comments / 3