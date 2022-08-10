Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Investigators believe the suspect shot through the woman's passenger-side window near a subdivision about three miles from where deputies found her.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
foxsanantonio.com
One man is shot dead after a fight erupted outside of a bowling alley
HOUSTON – A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside of a bowling alley, police say. Police were dispatched to Woodsage Drive and Bunker Hill Road at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds...
2 suspects wanted in north Houston pawn shop robbery, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects drove off in a light-colored four-door sedan after the robbery.
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
Man killed while protecting pregnant girlfriend survived shooting just 1 year ago, his mom says
"He assured me they would find the people. But that doesn't reassure me." We're also learning that he had already survived a shooting a year ago, only to be killed.
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: All clear given after bomb squad responded to suspicious item in north Harris County retail store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
Driver dies, suspects on the run after hit-and-run crash, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple suspects are on the run following a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened Saturday evening on the Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River. Witnesses told deputies that a Dodge pickup truck tried...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody
After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
