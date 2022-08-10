ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says

A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custody

After nearly two years, a Pasadena man has finally been charged and arrested in connection with the brutal killing of his six-week-old son, Xavier Jr. According to court documents, on November 11, 2020, paramedics were dispatched to the 200 Block of Vista Road in Pasadena after a report of an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, paramedics found baby Xavier and rushed him to HCA Houston Healthcare Souteast hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, baby Xavier was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Houston Medical Center where he remained in critical condition for over a week. Baby Xavier was pronounced deceased on November 20, 2020. An autopsy was performed on November 22, 2022.
