New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Lemieux sits out, Feliciano leaves practice early as Giants’ line woes grow

Before the Giants took the field for their final open practice of training camp Sunday morning, head coach Brian Daboll addressed his team’s mounting injuries. Left guard Shane Lemieux departed Thursday’s game against the Patriots with a toe injury, and is not expected to practice this week due to concerns with his foot. When asked whether Lemieux would be able to make it back for the start of the regular season next month, Daboll labeled his lineman’s status as day to day but did not sound optimistic for a quick recovery.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ding! Ding! Eagles’ Andre Dillard gets into multiple fights during Sunday’s practice | Why it’s good to see he wanted some smoke

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor was in the middle of breaking on a ball, trying to add to his growing list of turnovers during training camp. After Taylor got up from the ball, just missing the interception, he looked up and saw linebacker Patrick Johnson and left tackle Andre Dillard engaging in a scuffle, one that drew the entire second team offense and defense together, trying to separate the two.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
NJ.com

Togo Palazzi, Hudson County basketball great, dies at 90

Togo Palazzi, one of the greatest high school basketball players in Hudson County history, died Friday at age 90, it was reported by the Boston Celtics. A Union City native, Palazzi starred at Union Hill High School in Union City before attending Holy Cross University in Massachusetts. . It was there he achieved national recognition.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Groomes a standout among Hoboken’s basketball stars | Opinion

Dr. James Naismith, credited with the invention of peach basketball in 1892, would certainly be amazed to see how the game has transformed over time and become a global phenomenon. In its inception, peach basketball was an indoor game encouraging physical conditioning “fair for all players, yet not too rough.”
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

WATCH: Walk through Yankees’ dugout at Fenway Park

BOSTON — This is kinda cool. That’s what went through my mind while I was standing in the Yankees’ dugout at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon. I’m very fortunate cover the Yankees for NJ Advance Media. I get paid write about the team I grew up watching. Who else gets to say that?
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Can Mets last into late October? Answer might be in the next 10 days | Klapisch

NEW YORK – For any Mets fan who might’ve been unnerved by Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies, take a deep breath. Fangraphs.com says Buck Showalter and company have a 100 percent change of making the playoffs and a 17.4 percent likelihood of winning the World Series. That’s better than the Yankees’ odds (10.4 percent) and only a few percentage points behind the indestructible Dodgers.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Kenny Chesney hawks rum, shoes and boat wash at soulless N.J. concert: review

It’s only gotten worse. At country superstar Kenny Chesney’s last gargantuan New Jersey bash, at MetLife Stadium in 2018, an otherwise thrilling performance was marred by greed — an onslaught of advertisements hawking the “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer’s brand of Blue Chair Bay rum, furthering his descent into Jimmy Buffett beach-bum portfolio diversification.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Spiritual care vital for hospital patients, families | Faith Matters

One of the most profound programs to help me prepare for my priesthood ordination was enrolling in a Clinical Pastoral Experience, commonly called CPE. I studied for 11 weeks in the summer of 1981 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. I was one of seven clerics and seminarians to study with the Rev. Glendon Jantzi, a remarkable chaplain and facilitator. He was raised Mennonite and went full circle to become a United Church of Christ minister. His approach was simple: Mine the meaning behind life’s daily experiences.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

