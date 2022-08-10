Read full article on original website
Rutgers football practice report: Position battles still ongoing after 1st scrimmage
It’s three weeks until kickoff at Boston College. On Saturday, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano used the first intra-squad scrimmage of training camp to see how his players — and coaches — responded in a game-like scenario. There was the good, not so good and everything in between, according to Schiano.
Rutgers Basketball: Possible change for Reiber in 2022-23 season
Rutgers fans might get their wish. When big man Dean Reiber started draining 3 pointers last year, the forums lit up with the possibility of seeing Reiber playing alongside star center Cliff Omoruyi, not just backing him up. The fans might get their wish. “I have been working on a...
Lemieux sits out, Feliciano leaves practice early as Giants’ line woes grow
Before the Giants took the field for their final open practice of training camp Sunday morning, head coach Brian Daboll addressed his team’s mounting injuries. Left guard Shane Lemieux departed Thursday’s game against the Patriots with a toe injury, and is not expected to practice this week due to concerns with his foot. When asked whether Lemieux would be able to make it back for the start of the regular season next month, Daboll labeled his lineman’s status as day to day but did not sound optimistic for a quick recovery.
Ding! Ding! Eagles’ Andre Dillard gets into multiple fights during Sunday’s practice | Why it’s good to see he wanted some smoke
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor was in the middle of breaking on a ball, trying to add to his growing list of turnovers during training camp. After Taylor got up from the ball, just missing the interception, he looked up and saw linebacker Patrick Johnson and left tackle Andre Dillard engaging in a scuffle, one that drew the entire second team offense and defense together, trying to separate the two.
Togo Palazzi, Hudson County basketball great, dies at 90
Togo Palazzi, one of the greatest high school basketball players in Hudson County history, died Friday at age 90, it was reported by the Boston Celtics. A Union City native, Palazzi starred at Union Hill High School in Union City before attending Holy Cross University in Massachusetts. . It was there he achieved national recognition.
Groomes a standout among Hoboken’s basketball stars | Opinion
Dr. James Naismith, credited with the invention of peach basketball in 1892, would certainly be amazed to see how the game has transformed over time and become a global phenomenon. In its inception, peach basketball was an indoor game encouraging physical conditioning “fair for all players, yet not too rough.”
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on Saturday
The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in a regular season game on Saturday, August 13, 2022 (8/13/22) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirectTV Streamor fuboTV-- both of which carry FOX. Here’s what you need to...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa makes perfect trade for his 1st home run ball
BOSTON — Having Aaron Judge as a teammate doesn’t sound so bad. When team security asked a fan for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first Yankees home run ball back in the middle of a 3-2 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park, the fan cut a pretty sweet deal, one that even Kiner-Falefa understood.
Does Yankees’ Aaron Judge sense frustration in clubhouse?
BOSTON — The Yankees walked quietly off the field at Fenway Park. The Red Sox celebrated wildly. A walk-off 3-2 loss in 10 innings meant that the Yankees had lost eight of their last nine games Friday night.
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East falls to Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) in championship game
Toms River East fell one game shy of a trip to the Little League World Series in a 4-0 loss to Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) in the Metro Region championship on Friday night in Bristol, Conn. Massapequa’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter, walked one and struck out nine. Toms River’s Christian...
Yankees’ 9th inning rally beats Red Sox, snaps losing streak | Rapid reaction
BOSTON — New closer. Much better result. Scott Effross pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 3-2 win and the save over the Red Sox at Fenway Park before 36,672 on Saturday night. It was his first save with the Yankees and his second of the season, and...
WATCH: Walk through Yankees’ dugout at Fenway Park
BOSTON — This is kinda cool. That’s what went through my mind while I was standing in the Yankees’ dugout at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon. I’m very fortunate cover the Yankees for NJ Advance Media. I get paid write about the team I grew up watching. Who else gets to say that?
Yankees’ Clay Holmes chokes again, Red Sox win in 10 innings | Rapid reaction
BOSTON — The Yankees need a new closer. Clay Holmes choked once again and then Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single to sink the Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night. Ghost runner Christian Arroyo scored from third base after Jaylin...
Can Mets last into late October? Answer might be in the next 10 days | Klapisch
NEW YORK – For any Mets fan who might’ve been unnerved by Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Phillies, take a deep breath. Fangraphs.com says Buck Showalter and company have a 100 percent change of making the playoffs and a 17.4 percent likelihood of winning the World Series. That’s better than the Yankees’ odds (10.4 percent) and only a few percentage points behind the indestructible Dodgers.
Kenny Chesney hawks rum, shoes and boat wash at soulless N.J. concert: review
It’s only gotten worse. At country superstar Kenny Chesney’s last gargantuan New Jersey bash, at MetLife Stadium in 2018, an otherwise thrilling performance was marred by greed — an onslaught of advertisements hawking the “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer’s brand of Blue Chair Bay rum, furthering his descent into Jimmy Buffett beach-bum portfolio diversification.
N.J. synagogue provides loom room for those who want to create Judaic family heirlooms
Neve Shalom, a synagogue located in Metuchen, has created a one-of-a-kind experience for members as well as those in the community: the ability to make Judaic family heirlooms themselves. The idea for a loom room in the synagogue began when Cory Schneider, the founder, was asked by her granddaughter to...
N.J. weather: Another steamy day? Here’s how many 90-degree days we’ve had this summer.
You’re not alone if some of your neighbors, co-workers or family members have said these words this summer: “I never remember it being so hot around here.”. Yes, it has been a very hot summer in New Jersey, and also in our neighboring regions of New York City and Philadelphia.
Spiritual care vital for hospital patients, families | Faith Matters
One of the most profound programs to help me prepare for my priesthood ordination was enrolling in a Clinical Pastoral Experience, commonly called CPE. I studied for 11 weeks in the summer of 1981 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. I was one of seven clerics and seminarians to study with the Rev. Glendon Jantzi, a remarkable chaplain and facilitator. He was raised Mennonite and went full circle to become a United Church of Christ minister. His approach was simple: Mine the meaning behind life’s daily experiences.
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
