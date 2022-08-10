Before the Giants took the field for their final open practice of training camp Sunday morning, head coach Brian Daboll addressed his team’s mounting injuries. Left guard Shane Lemieux departed Thursday’s game against the Patriots with a toe injury, and is not expected to practice this week due to concerns with his foot. When asked whether Lemieux would be able to make it back for the start of the regular season next month, Daboll labeled his lineman’s status as day to day but did not sound optimistic for a quick recovery.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 29 MINUTES AGO