WEST BEND — The elephant in the room when talking about West Bend West football is when will it get a win. The Spartans have not won a game since beating rival West Bend East 21-14 in overtime on Oct. 13, 2017 — the last game of the season that year. Over the last four seasons, the Spartans haven’t won a game and two head coaches walked those sidelines.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO