Aggie Soccer Defeats SFA in Exhibition Action, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team showcased their talent with a 2-1 victory over the SFA Ladyjacks in Thursday night’s exhibition match at Ellis Field. The Aggies outpaced the Ladyjacks in shots (23-4), shots-on-goal (7-2), and corner kicks (13-0). Sophomore Laney Carroll got the Aggies...
Texas A&M Football Update for Week 2 of Fall Camp

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media Thursday afternoon to give an update on fall camp. The Aggies are in their second week of practice as they gear up for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State. Also taking the dais were placekicker Caden Davis...
Cities Of College Station And Bryan Continue To Pay Less For Using Twin Oaks Landfill

For the ninth consecutive year, the cities of Bryan and College Station are paying less to drop off trash at the landfill that is co-owned by the cities. As part of the city councils recent approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA), members were told that the charge from Twin Oaks landfill has dropped from $21.50 in 2014 to $12.00 dollars per ton.
Bryan Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night. Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement. BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was...
