Former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector got his first action with the Bills Saturday night in their first preseason game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft for the Bills, Spector was very active in his first appearance for the team logging a game-high ten total tackles. Spector also added a pass deflection on a nice play getting to the quarterback. It was a promising start to the season for Spector, who was seemingly all over the place, taking advantage of his first action in a Bills uniform. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Spector’s active first appearance. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558574395861262336?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/MattParrino/status/1558574001185759232?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHghttps://twitter.com/TheWanderingBuf/status/1558610087689834506?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/TheBillsGuys/status/1558594174848405504?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/CHSJacketsFB/status/1558554443326672898?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/MikeCatalana/status/1558574182467862528?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/IanMillsTV/status/1558595322045136896?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1558610147571802113?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg https://twitter.com/thadbrown7/status/1558573970647040000?s=20&t=Ha80o_Q1dSXtb9AaVxZHHg 11

