Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO