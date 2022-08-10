ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County

WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Kingsport, TN
Education
Kingsport, TN
Government
Johnson City Press

New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes

Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. Between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long journey that began two years ago after his...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin

Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Park opens in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dome#Online Auction#Acre#Highschool#The Board Of Education
WJHL

Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects

ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 14

Aug. 14. 1890: “The Comet is directed to extend a special invitation to Sam Peavler to attend the Davy Crockett celebration at Limestone tomorrow.”. Aug. 14, 1917: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Wm. F. Green, of the Windsor hotel, who has been confined in his room for a fortnight, suffering with gallstones, is somewhat improved today.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE – Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hot dog hero: Wonder Dogs aims to focus on quality

KINGSPORT — Christina Larkin’s kind of wonder dog dons mustard, ketchup and sometimes coleslaw rather than a cape and mask — but that doesn’t mean she wants to settle for anything less than super. “When you go to restaurants, you know when they have given up...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Off Leash Social: Business in full swing

Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy