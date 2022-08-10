Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Johnson City Press
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
Johnson City Press
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board holding ESSER work session, director search called meeting next week
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to discuss further ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools and Emergency projects. Following the work session, to address possible projects to cost $25 million at at Sullivan East High School ($15 million),...
Johnson City Press
New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
Johnson City Press
State, Johnson City at odds over family child care homes
Inside his home on the Tree Streets, Sam Pettyjohn laments the arduous process he’s gone through to try and secure a license for the child care center he operates inside his house. Between sips of his coffee, Pettyjohn recounts a long journey that began two years ago after his...
Herald and Tribune
Mayor holds onto seat by narrow margin
Joe Grandy narrowly defeated independent candidate James Reeves by 141 votes Thursday night to hold onto his position as Washington County Mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show 5,452 votes going to Grandy and 5,311 to Reeves. “It feels the same as it always does. There’s a relief to...
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Kingsport to celebrate 200 years at historic inn
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will celebrate 200 years since its first charter on Saturday, August 20. You may be asking yourself, how can the city be celebrating its bicentennial when it just celebrated its centennial in 2017? It’s because Kingsport had two charters. The first charter was issued by the General Assembly […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 14
Aug. 14. 1890: “The Comet is directed to extend a special invitation to Sam Peavler to attend the Davy Crockett celebration at Limestone tomorrow.”. Aug. 14, 1917: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Wm. F. Green, of the Windsor hotel, who has been confined in his room for a fortnight, suffering with gallstones, is somewhat improved today.”
Johnson City Press
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE – Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
Johnson City Press
Hot dog hero: Wonder Dogs aims to focus on quality
KINGSPORT — Christina Larkin’s kind of wonder dog dons mustard, ketchup and sometimes coleslaw rather than a cape and mask — but that doesn’t mean she wants to settle for anything less than super. “When you go to restaurants, you know when they have given up...
Johnson City Press
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
