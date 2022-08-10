Read full article on original website
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
Man arrested, charged after agents recover hundreds of grams of multiple drugs in Pike County
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged Derrick Cockerham with Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance and Trafficking a Controlled Substance on Friday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Road in Magnolia, Mississippi....
New Roads Police Department employee one of twelve arrested in massive drug bust
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After a seven-month investigation, the Louisiana State Police along with federal, state and local police departments arrested 12 members of an alleged drug trafficking organization. “We had a joint effort in possibly one of the largest drug busts in Pointe Coupee history,” said Pointe...
LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests
New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps
BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "Rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. Stream WBRZ newscasts live here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash
DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
Louisiana man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation. […]
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
Suspect arrested after shooting at Baton Rouge murder victim's funeral in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE - A person was shot at a funeral after an argument stirred up at the service where a victim of gun violence was being laid to rest. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday evening Anthony James, 18, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after the shooting. Deputies...
Gonzales PD arrests suspect in Monday shooting incident
At approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning, Gonzales Police Department and the State Police Taskforce apprehended Jerome Bergeron of Gonzales at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. Bergeron was wanted in reference to an attempted homicide on Abe Street Monday evening. Bergeron has been charged with two counts of Attempted 2nd...
12 people arrested in historic 7-month drug investigation in Pointe Coupee
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) gave an update on a 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests Friday morning. Colonel Lamar Davis said LSP was alerted by the Point...
Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile
On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated a trunk full of promethazine during a traffic stop in early August. Investigators said it happened on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD, police searched a vehicle during the stop and found 720 bottles of promethazine. Everyone...
