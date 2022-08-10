ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests

New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
Sheriff: Sneaky car burglars targeting unsuspecting victims at gas pumps

BATON ROUGE - Investigators at the sheriff's office are warning drivers of burglars targeting people pumping gas after a reported burglary. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared a video showing the thieves pulling up alongside a victim's truck at a Marathon gas station. The passenger in the vehicle reached over and opened the truck door, appearing to rummage around inside.
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "Rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. Stream WBRZ newscasts live here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
Troopers arrest suspect in fatal hit and run crash

DENHAM SPRINGS---On August 5, 2022, shortly after 11:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a hit and run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland of Denham Springs. The initial investigation revealed...
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
Louisiana man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation. […]
Gonzales PD arrests suspect in Monday shooting incident

At approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning, Gonzales Police Department and the State Police Taskforce apprehended Jerome Bergeron of Gonzales at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge. Bergeron was wanted in reference to an attempted homicide on Abe Street Monday evening. Bergeron has been charged with two counts of Attempted 2nd...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated a trunk full of promethazine during a traffic stop in early August. Investigators said it happened on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD, police searched a vehicle during the stop and found 720 bottles of promethazine. Everyone...
