Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
GTA Online Update Adds New Cayo Perico Content and Another Vehicle
GTA Online got another of its weekly updates this week, and this time, the update in question turned its attention back to the Cayo Perico island added in late 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist was the main attraction of that update back then, but in this latest patch, we've now seen new races brought to the island as well as a new kind of collectible for players to acquire. On top of all that, there's yet another vehicle in GTA Online that's available for players to add to their collections.
hypebeast.com
Take-Two Interactive CEO Shares 'GTA VI' Development Update
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared a brief update about the ongoing development of Rockstar Games‘ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. According to reports, Zelnick revealed in a recent financial call that sales of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to remain at a high number as Rockstar Games work on GTA VI. “With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined once again to set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment — just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” he said on the call.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games Announced for August - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Sony has revealed more PlayStation Plus games coming August 16th including three additional Yakuza games, a multiplayer horror game, and an open-world Tom Clancy’s shooter. Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date.The internet can't get enough of the latest promo video for Forspoken, the upcoming action RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. A recent promo video summoned forth the meme community creating endless parody videos, memes, and more of the recent Forspoken promo video. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
NME
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Gamespot
Wreckreation Looks Like Burnout Paradise Smashed Together With Trackmania
Burnout Paradise was something of a seminal driving game, bringing the ridiculous, crash-happy, and expansive competitive gameplay of the Burnout series to the open-world genre. Wreckreation, the latest driving title from developer Three Fields Entertainment, very much feels like a spiritual successor to the Burnout Paradise legacy, but with a major expansion on the ideas of player control--you're not just driving in the world, you're remaking it as you see fit.
Microsoft Explains Why Call Of Duty Won't Leave PlayStation
Since the news of Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard broke back in January, the proposed purchase has received a lot of attention due to the massive notoriety of both companies. The deal would be so massive that the U.S. government has even gotten involved to investigate concerns of a potential monopoly. Naturally, this hasn't been an overnight process. In fact, the company is currently in hearings with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil, and some interesting intel has emerged from this process including Sony and Microsoft duking it out over game distribution and exclusivity worries.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
knowtechie.com
Super Punch-Out!! 2-player mode discovered after 28 years
It has been almost 30 years since the Punch-out!! series made its way to the Super Nintendo in Super Punch-Out!!. By now, we’d imagine that all of the game’s secrets were discovered long ago. But that’s not quite the case. A recent discovery from Twitter account new_cheats_news...
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake VR mod is immersive and maybe nauseating
The creator calls it "the ultimate VR legs test"
NME
Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
Alone in the Dark remake coming to new-gen consoles and PC
Alone in the Dark gets a "reimagination" aided by the writer of Amnesia and Soma
ComicBook
Veteran Resident Evil Producer Leaves Capcom
After spending 27 years at Capcom working on franchises like the Resident Evil games, producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced this week his departure from the company. He's not leaving the industry, however, and will instead be joining NetEase Games as a producer. In a statement shared via his personal social media accounts, Kobayashi promised to share more details about the transition soon and thanked people for their support as he changes positions.
Fortnite Creative is flexible enough to make a convincing tribute to Bioshock's Rapture
Would you kindly drink this slurp juice?
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
Ars Technica
PlayStation Plus’ highest tier slams to an apparent halt on classic games
As Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service continues racking up subscribers, its biggest competitor Sony recently swiped back with changes and upgrades to its PlayStation Plus service. The lead-up to PlayStation Plus' relaunch required a few explainers, particularly its varying prices and absorption of the cloud-streaming PlayStation Now service. The dust...
