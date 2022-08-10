ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center

A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court

A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital

A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Fenney woman to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in Corvette

A Village of Fenney woman will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest earlier this year when her smoking yellow Corvette broke down on Interstate 75. Nancy Banville, 55, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 10

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

