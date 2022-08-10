Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
wogx.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. New bodycam video shows it all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help. Investigators say K-9 Jax latched onto the rear...
villages-news.com
Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center
A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
WCJB
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
villages-news.com
Wife jailed after attack over husband’s fresh haircut due back in court
A suspicious wife jailed earlier this summer after an alleged attack over her husband’s fresh haircut is due back in court later this month. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, remains free on bond but has been barred from her home in Oxford Oaks following her June 18 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. That arrest stemmed from an incident days earlier when she had arrived home with the children after a day at Lake Weir. She was suspicious when she found her husband was already home from work, was sporting a fresh haircut and on his way out the door for dinner at Bonefish Grill. She was enraged and banged into his Mercedes with her Cadillac SUV and threw his phone into the toilet of the guest bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She has since filed for divorce.
click orlando
‘I’m gonna go on a killing spree:’ Prosecutors fight to include texts in Marion County man’s Capitol riot trial
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow text messages be used in the case against a Marion County man charged in connection with the Capitol riot. FBI agents arrested Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, soon after Jan. 6, 2021. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital
A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
villages-news.com
Fenney woman to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in Corvette
A Village of Fenney woman will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest earlier this year when her smoking yellow Corvette broke down on Interstate 75. Nancy Banville, 55, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. In 2020, Kimbrough celebrated his 99th...
fox35orlando.com
'God Bless Derek Chauvin': Mural for man attacked by K-9 defaced with praise for George Floyd's killer
A mural for the Gainesville, Florida man who lost his eye after a K-9 attacked him was vandalized with swastikas. Someone spray-painted swastikas, and "God Bless Derek Chauvin" on a mural calling for justice in the case involving Terrell Bradley who lost his eye following a traffic stop in Gainesville last month.
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, August 10
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
