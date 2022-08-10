Read full article on original website
Inaugural Commonwealth Conversation Focuses On Healthy Dialogue
The inaugural Commonwealth Conversation in Hopkinsville Thursday night featured a cordial discussion of issues ranging from growing the workforce, to tax reform, and the three biggest issues facing Kentucky. The Commonwealth Conversation was the idea of Forward Kentucky Publisher Bruce Maples. He was joined by 3rd District State Senator Whitney...
David Thomas, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year old David Ray Thomas, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday morning, August 18, at 11:00 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. The visitation will be Wednesday afternoon, August 17, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Survivors include his wife: Cindy Thomas; his son: Alan...
Christian County Fiscal Court, Board Of Elections Host Extensive Conversations
Following a Friday morning, one-hour special-called Board of Elections discussion, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved the increase of poll-worker pay from $200 a day to $300 a day with a $10 clean-up stipend and mileage — and then tabled a motion for the purchase of more voting machines, contingent on any actions taken at the next Board of Elections meeting set for August 18.
Diana Burcham, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Mass Services for 80-year old Diana Kosloski Burcham of Cadiz will be Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at 11:00, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Survivors...
Board Moves Full Speed Ahead On Trigg Vocational Renovation
Just moments after Thursday night’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, District 3 member Clara Beth Hyde exulted: “It’s a great day to be a Wildcat.”. Because in the minutes prior, she’d put forth a motion to accept A&K Construction’s bid of nearly $10.8 million for base construction, renovation and a host of addendum for the highly-anticipated rebirth of the district’s vocational school — made almost entirely possible by a $10 million grant awarded earlier this year by the Kentucky General Assembly.
Billy “Bill” Roberts, 88, of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 88 year old Billy “Bill” Roberts of Cadiz will be Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Caldwell Blue Spring Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery with Military Honors. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. WIFE OF 66 YEARS:
James Merrick, 78 of Cadiz
Funeral services for 78 year-old James R. Merrick of Cadiz, will be Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 4. Survivors include:. Wife – Janice Major Merrick, Cadiz. Daughter – Christy (Richard) Olson, Clarksville,...
Paul Green, 93, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Paul Green of Hopkinsville will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his sons: Tim (Joann) Green of Hopkinsville, KY.
James “Bon Ton” Wadlington, 76 of Evansville
Funeral services for 76-year-old James Clarence Wadlington of Evansville and formerly of Cerulean will be Monday, August 15, at noon at the Osborne Funeral Home in Evansville. Burial will follow in the Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday morning at 10.
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
Thomas Malone, 52 of Crofton
Memorial Services for 52-year-old Thomas D. Malone, of Crofton will be announced at later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
Woman Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car on Canton Street. The crash pushed one of the cars into a third vehicle...
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
Man Injured In Trigg County Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Clarksdale Drive in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was on Clarksdale Drive when for an unknown reason it ran off the road overturned and came to a rest in a ravine. A passenger in...
Hopkinsville Man Arrested For March Robbery
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for robbery Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Erick Grubbs, Jr. was arrested on East 19th Street on an indictment warrant in connection to a March 15th robbery. Grubbs and 20-year-old Kobe Dillard reportedly used physical force to take a man’s iPhone and fractured his wrist during the theft.
Hopkinsville Pair Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on Parkview Drive Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Tyquarian Davis was stopped on Parkview Drive for going 13 mph over the speed limit on East 9th Street. During the stop, he was reportedly not able to show valid insurance, registration for the vehicle, and his license was suspended. Police say marijuana could be seen in the center console and more marijuana was found in a container in the vehicle.
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
