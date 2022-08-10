KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 92. Very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values at or a few degrees above 100° during the afternoons. Much cooler Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 87. Fall-like temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 70s and a chance of rain. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO