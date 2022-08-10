ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hot and humid all weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
Temperatures rise heading into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 92. Very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values at or a few degrees above 100° during the afternoons. Much cooler Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 87. Fall-like temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 70s and a chance of rain. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A very hot but not terribly humid Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is mostly clear but not as cool or comfortable as Friday. The low drops down into the 70s. Conditions over the day will be hazy, hot and humid. The high will be 98 degrees and feel like the lower 100s. Sunday is Just as...
Aug. 12, 2022 Editorial: Blood donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people don't think about giving blood until a loved one needs a transfusion, or during some other emergency. Only 3% of Americans give blood on a regular basis and blood donations typically fall off this time of year as people take summer vacations. That makes now a great time to donate.
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
Olathe School District rolls out extensive new security measures

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — As kids return to school, safety is top of mind for families in the Olathe School District. It's been less than six months since a student brought a gun into Olathe East High School. He shot an assistant principal and school resource officer before being shot himself.
KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
