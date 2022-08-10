Read full article on original website
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hot and humid all weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall back to near 70 degrees. The winds will remain light and switch a bit toward the southeast, gradually bringing in some higher humidity. The highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise to the mid to upper 90s and that will...
Temperatures rise heading into the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered clouds and sunshine today. High 92. Very hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values at or a few degrees above 100° during the afternoons. Much cooler Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 87. Fall-like temperatures Tuesday with highs in the 70s and a chance of rain. Cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A very hot but not terribly humid Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday is mostly clear but not as cool or comfortable as Friday. The low drops down into the 70s. Conditions over the day will be hazy, hot and humid. The high will be 98 degrees and feel like the lower 100s. Sunday is Just as...
Some people in Kansas City metro say they're having issues getting their mail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheUnited States Postal Service said it needs hundreds of more workers to keep up with the mail. Some people said they've had issues getting mail. One person said post offices have been closed during regular business hours. The post office is on a hiring spree....
FosterAdopt Connect in need of 300 more backpacks for foster kids across the Kansas City area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FosterAdopt Connect is asking for the community’s help to fill more than 900 backpacks with school supplies to give to foster kids across the Kansas City area. The organization will begin handing out supplies Saturday morning at its back-to-school event, but they still need about...
Hy-Vee announces new Travis Kelce cereal hitting KC-area shelves Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Friday that Travis Kelce now has his own cereal. The cereal — Kelce's Krunch — will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time, beginning Saturday. The grocery chain said it created the cereal...
Woman talks about dog rescued from property near Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog named Tommy now has a new home. He is comfortable in a spot nowhere near the conditions where he lived before. "He would probably be on a chain," said owner Danna Armstrong of Tommy's former conditions. Armstrong rescued Tommy from a one-acre plot...
Aug. 12, 2022 Editorial: Blood donations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people don't think about giving blood until a loved one needs a transfusion, or during some other emergency. Only 3% of Americans give blood on a regular basis and blood donations typically fall off this time of year as people take summer vacations. That makes now a great time to donate.
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
Gladstone police believe teens shot early Thursday were targeted by someone they knew
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gunfire erupted outside a Gladstone apartment complex early Thursday injuring two teenage boys. The boys, ages 16 and 15, were taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital, where they were expected to recover. "We've been in touch with the victims, the victims' families, the neighbors,"...
Olathe School District rolls out extensive new security measures
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — As kids return to school, safety is top of mind for families in the Olathe School District. It's been less than six months since a student brought a gun into Olathe East High School. He shot an assistant principal and school resource officer before being shot himself.
'It’s OK to not be OK': Lee's Summit nonprofit group holds suicide awareness event
The nonprofit organization, Choose 2 Live;, spreads suicide awareness to kids and adults. LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Suicide and mental health are never easy to talk about. A Lee’s Summit nonprofit organization is taking on that challenge to spread suicide awareness to kids and adults. Choose 2 Live;...
KCPS interim superintendent talks about upcoming school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week from Monday, Kansas City Public Schools will begin a new semester with a new interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier. Collier is entering her 23rd year with the district. She hopes to push for sharper literacy skills at all schools, so kids can apply...
