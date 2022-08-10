ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Gore charged after alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 4 days ago

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault this week, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman last month in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Atlantic City police department told TMZ they responded to a call on July 31 at 8:11 a.m. at the Tropicana Atlantic City regarding a report of a domestic violence dispute.

Police did not identify the woman, who they said was speaking with hotel security — and she “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”

Gore is due in court for a hearing in mid-October, according to court documents. No other details about the incident were disclosed.

Frank Gore playing for the Jets in his final season on Oct. 11, 2020.
A five-time Pro Bowl running back, Gore back played 16 seasons in the league, and rushed for a total 16,000 yards — the third-most all-time. He spent most of his career with the San Fransisco 49ers and also had stints with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets.

Gore, who last played with the Jets in 2020, announced his retirement in June, after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers. He has since taken up boxing.

In his pro boxing debut — on his 39th birthday in May — Gore beat Yaya Olorunsola in the fourth round with a brutal right hook.

Frank Gore during a fight against Deron Williams on December 18, 2021.
Gore lost his first fight with former NBA player Deron Williams in 2021, via split decision in an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight on Dec. 18.

