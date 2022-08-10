Multiple Bearcats Named to 2022 Freaks List

The trio of UC stars are huge success factors in the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Bruce Feldman unveiled his list of 100 "freaks" for the upcoming college football season, and three Bearcats made the cut. Feldman included wide receiver Tyler Scott (No. 54), wide receiver Tre Tucker (No. 67), and tight end Josh Whyle (No. 78).

Feldman started with Scott, whose blend of speed and strength was too much to keep out of the top-55 spots.

"Scott’s burst gave opponents fits all season long," Feldman wrote. "Catching 30 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns. At 5-9 1/2, 185 pounds, he clocked a 4.29 40 to go with a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump and did 11 feet on the broad jump. In addition, Scott squatted 600 pounds and did 16 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press and maxed out at 345."

Take away the numbers, and it's hard to tell which speedy playmaker is which on this Bearcats offense.

"The 5-9, 185-pounder from Akron made second-team All-AAC last year after catching 34 passes for 426 yards and returning 22 kicks for 557 yards with one touchdown," Feldman wrote about Tucker. "Tucker clocked a 4.29 40, broad-jumped 10-10, and vertical-jumped 36 1/2 inches. He’s also very powerful for his size, squatting 600 pounds and doing 16 reps of 225 on the bench."

Whyle rounded out the group as a strong force on and off the field.

"The Bearcats have produced a bunch of Freaks in Luke Fickell’s run at UC alongside strength coach Brady Collins," Feldman said. "The 6-7, 252-pound Whyle is a legit talent. He caught 26 passes for 332 yards and six touchdowns in the CFP run last season. He moves extremely well for a big man, clocking a 4.65 40 to go with a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10-3 1/2. He has also topped 20 mph on the GPS and done 16 reps of 225."

All three of these "freaks" have been making plays at camp, including Scott's 60-yard diving touchdown from Evan Prater on Tuesday night.

They are huge factors in the Bearcats' 2022 reload.

