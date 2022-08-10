ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man charged in two homicides, including shooting of man on Roycroft Drive

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeshA_0hBeRBhX00

UPDATE (Aug. 12, 2022:) Rochester police have charged a Rochester man in connection with second-degree murder in connection with two recent homicides in Rochester, including Tuesday's shooting death of Kenneth Johnson on Roycroft Drive.

Christopher Williams was apprehended Wednesday in an Irondequoit residence and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Johnson's death, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Williams also faces the same charges in connection with the July 16 shooting death of Marcus J. Bennett on Sixth Street.

Williams was allegedly one of several people "hanging out" at Johnson's home at 337 Roycroft Drive on Tuesday night, Umbrino said. A fight occurred between the two men and Williams is accused of shooting Johnson several times, killing him.

In connection with the Sixth Street slaying, Umbrino said Williams and Bennett, 47, argued in the backyard of a Sixth Street residence that night while "hanging out" with several people. Williams is accused of shooting Bennett several times. Bennett died at the scene.

Williams was released from state prison in September and placed on parole following a 2015 second-degree arson conviction that carried a five-year sentence. As an inmate he was arrested and convicted for promoting prison contraband, which added a year to his sentence.

Since his release, Williams was arrested several times − accused of damaging a marked police car, smashing windows of a home during a domestic dispute and twice removing his ankle monitor, Umbrino said.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 10, 2022): A 26-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Rochester on Tuesday night, marking the third homicide in as many days.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Rochester on Tuesday night, marking the third homicide in as many days.

Rochester police were called to 337 Roycroft Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday as it was reported that shots were fired and a man was shot, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Inside that address, police found Kenneth Johnson, who was shot several times.

Johnson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

No one has been charged in connection with the slaying, which marks Rochester's 48th homicide of 2022 and third killing in a 48-hour span. Umbrino said that investigators have not determined what led to the shooting on Roycroft and are investigating the killing.

On Sunday, two men were stabbed - one fatally - at the House of Mercy in Rochester and on Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death on Pennsylvania Avenue .

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a homicide every 4.6 days in 2022.

More: 'It seems like a nonstop barrage.' Emergency rooms taxed as violence and shootings stay on the rise

"These acts are not happening randomly," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday. "These are individuals (who) know what they're doing and our job is to make sure that we disrupt it."

Last month, Evans issued an emergency 30-day order as he declared a "gun violence state of emergency" in Rochester. He said expects to renew the order later this month.

Since the emergency order started on July 21, the city closed two businesses, restricted another business and increased police presence in problem areas in Rochester. Specifically, he said, ZIP code 14605, North Clinton Avenue, the Lyell Avenue area are neighborhoods "where we are seeing a disproportionate numbers of violence that are happening compared to the rest of the city." The city is focusing on time and resources to combat violence in those areas.

City Council President Miguel Meléndez on Tuesday said city stakeholders and community members need to collaborate to prevent violence .

“We’ve had way too many homicides and shots fired incidences in the City of Rochester this year,” he said at the mid-afternoon news conference. “It pains me every time I wake up in the morning to news that something else has occurred in our community.”

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7175 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man charged in two homicides, including shooting of man on Roycroft Drive

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man recounts being attacked at Rochester homeless shelter

Rochester, N.Y. — Cameron Schuler spent several days in the hospital recovering after he was attacked by a man with a machete at the House of Mercy. Rochester Police say Nathaniel Jeanpierre III attacked him and Michael Nairy, 68, on Sunday, Aug. 7th. Nairy died at the scene. Schuler,...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on his charges, officials announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Irondequoit, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD said they caught burglary suspect in the act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said they caught a man breaking into the store Kicks and Caps in the city on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old James Winstead. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. RPD officers said they saw a man carrying a lot...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police have made an arrest in a west side shooting that wounded a 40-year-old man. 28-year-old Narasheod Johnson was captured following a foot chase on Sherman Street that sent an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. Johnson faces assault and weapons charges. Police say Johnson shot the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Roycroft#Violent Crime
WIVB

WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD officer injured while chasing suspect in Emerson Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RPD said one of its officers sustained multiple injuries while he was running after a suspect in a Monday morning shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. RPD said he had injuries to his lower and upper body, but didn’t say what caused the injuries.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver

A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
GENEVA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy