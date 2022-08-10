Man charged in two homicides, including shooting of man on Roycroft Drive

UPDATE (Aug. 12, 2022:) Rochester police have charged a Rochester man in connection with second-degree murder in connection with two recent homicides in Rochester, including Tuesday's shooting death of Kenneth Johnson on Roycroft Drive.

Christopher Williams was apprehended Wednesday in an Irondequoit residence and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Johnson's death, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Williams also faces the same charges in connection with the July 16 shooting death of Marcus J. Bennett on Sixth Street.

Williams was allegedly one of several people "hanging out" at Johnson's home at 337 Roycroft Drive on Tuesday night, Umbrino said. A fight occurred between the two men and Williams is accused of shooting Johnson several times, killing him.

In connection with the Sixth Street slaying, Umbrino said Williams and Bennett, 47, argued in the backyard of a Sixth Street residence that night while "hanging out" with several people. Williams is accused of shooting Bennett several times. Bennett died at the scene.

Williams was released from state prison in September and placed on parole following a 2015 second-degree arson conviction that carried a five-year sentence. As an inmate he was arrested and convicted for promoting prison contraband, which added a year to his sentence.

Since his release, Williams was arrested several times − accused of damaging a marked police car, smashing windows of a home during a domestic dispute and twice removing his ankle monitor, Umbrino said.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 10, 2022): A 26-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in northeast Rochester on Tuesday night, marking the third homicide in as many days.

Rochester police were called to 337 Roycroft Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday as it was reported that shots were fired and a man was shot, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Inside that address, police found Kenneth Johnson, who was shot several times.

Johnson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after he arrived, Umbrino said.

No one has been charged in connection with the slaying, which marks Rochester's 48th homicide of 2022 and third killing in a 48-hour span. Umbrino said that investigators have not determined what led to the shooting on Roycroft and are investigating the killing.

On Sunday, two men were stabbed - one fatally - at the House of Mercy in Rochester and on Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death on Pennsylvania Avenue .

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The city is currently averaging a homicide every 4.6 days in 2022.

"These acts are not happening randomly," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday. "These are individuals (who) know what they're doing and our job is to make sure that we disrupt it."

Last month, Evans issued an emergency 30-day order as he declared a "gun violence state of emergency" in Rochester. He said expects to renew the order later this month.

Since the emergency order started on July 21, the city closed two businesses, restricted another business and increased police presence in problem areas in Rochester. Specifically, he said, ZIP code 14605, North Clinton Avenue, the Lyell Avenue area are neighborhoods "where we are seeing a disproportionate numbers of violence that are happening compared to the rest of the city." The city is focusing on time and resources to combat violence in those areas.

City Council President Miguel Meléndez on Tuesday said city stakeholders and community members need to collaborate to prevent violence .

“We’ve had way too many homicides and shots fired incidences in the City of Rochester this year,” he said at the mid-afternoon news conference. “It pains me every time I wake up in the morning to news that something else has occurred in our community.”

Anyone with information about the latest homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7175 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man charged in two homicides, including shooting of man on Roycroft Drive