Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has best game since High-A call-up
Mayer's promotion was just one of a few highlights for Red Sox prospects over the last few days. The Red Sox’ farm system has had an exciting week. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Monday. The shortstop, who’s ranked as the ninth-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, had his best performance since the callup on Saturday.
Motorious Stories Of Fire And Water
In an ideal world, any car enthusiast would hope for perfect driving conditions with sunny skies, dry, optimal visibility, and so on, but most cars can handle a little heat, maybe a downpour or two... However, when the conditions become extreme, your beloved car tends to hold up very well. Here are some of the craziest stories of what happens when cars meet the extreme element of fire and water.
Comments / 0