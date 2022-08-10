Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend will feel fantastic. Morning lows this morning bottomed out in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs Saturday made it into the the middle to upper 80s for most locations today. Winds have been out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph but will calm down tonight into Sunday morning.
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
wgac.com
Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta
A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
WRDW-TV
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
wfxg.com
Early morning fatal crash on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 is on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the crash is fatal. FOX54's crew on scene confirms the Richmond County coroner is also present. Augusta dispatch confirms a call came in at 3:59am...
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
WJBF promotes longtime anchor John Hart to News Director
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to announce the promotion of John Hart from News Anchor to News Director.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old. They say Nathan Clemons was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He could be traveling in a white 90s Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina Tag.
WRDW-TV
Autopsy results released for missing boater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater was found Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31, Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield, was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who’d been sought for months in connection with an April rape and kidnapping that unfolded over the course of about 12 hours. Trevahn Mells, 27, is now behind bars after being arrested Thursday, according to...
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
WRDW-TV
Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says all northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked following an accident with injuries. They say the call came in just before 8:00 am this morning. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
