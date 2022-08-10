AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old. They say Nathan Clemons was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday morning on the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He could be traveling in a white 90s Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina Tag.

2 DAYS AGO