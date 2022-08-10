Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
At least 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say
At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles hurt after Northwest DC shooting: police
WASHINGTON - Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street around 12:22 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old...
mocoshow.com
Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon
Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
More than $20K raised after 15 people injured by car crashing into pub
Within 20 hours of its creation, a GoFundMe page established by Mike DeRobbio raised more than $20,000 towards a $50,000 goal to help an Arlington, Va., pub after a motorist drove into it.
I-95 clear in Prince William after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near Cardinal Drive at mile marker 155.4. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed.
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North near Fredericksburg
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Fairfax Station
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of Henderson Road and Devereux Station Lane in the Fairfax Station area. It is believed that a man driving a motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
NBC Washington
‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire
Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Joplin Road in Prince William County
A woman is dead after police say she hit a tree while driving a motorcycle on Joplin Road in Prince William.
WTOP
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
foxbaltimore.com
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
fox5dc.com
Fire burns 3 vehicles at auto repair shop in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed three vehicles in flames Wednesday night in Northeast D.C. The fire was reported in the rear of the business in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
