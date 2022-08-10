ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestville, MD

fox5dc.com

2 juveniles hurt after Northwest DC shooting: police

WASHINGTON - Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street around 12:22 a.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon

Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Pure Panic': 14 Hurt After Car Slams Into Arlington Pub, Sparks Fire

Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. Medics took eight people to hospitals, and four of them were critically injured, Virginia's Arlington County police said. The other four patients have injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police. Medics treated six other people at the scene, and they are all OK, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
PASADENA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Juvenile dead after shooting in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A juvenile is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Friday night, according to police. Prince George's County Police say the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found a boy...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Fire burns 3 vehicles at auto repair shop in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed three vehicles in flames Wednesday night in Northeast D.C. The fire was reported in the rear of the business in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
GREENBELT, MD

