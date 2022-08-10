Chicago has not recorded a 90-degree day since August 6 and no hot weather is expected for the next two weeks as temperatures are expected to hold close to seasonable normals. Rainfall has also dwindled since the area’s frequent bouts with heavy rainfall earlier this month. While the Chicago area is no longer considered to be in drought, only spotty light showers are forecast through the end of next week. With significant evaporation from area soils still occurring from the strong August sun, area soils could quickly become dry again if significant rainfall does not occur. Too much rain was the problem 35 years ago as the Chicago area was hit by a benchmark flood event on August 13-14, 1987. That’s when repeat thunderstorms “trained” across areas from Rockford through Chicago’s north side bringing a staggering 9.35 inches of rain to the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare in just 17 hours. The flooding was responsible for three fatalities and $220 million dollars of damage.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO