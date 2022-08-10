Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
WGNtv.com
Heat and significant rain in short supply in meteorological summer’s waning days
Chicago has not recorded a 90-degree day since August 6 and no hot weather is expected for the next two weeks as temperatures are expected to hold close to seasonable normals. Rainfall has also dwindled since the area’s frequent bouts with heavy rainfall earlier this month. While the Chicago area is no longer considered to be in drought, only spotty light showers are forecast through the end of next week. With significant evaporation from area soils still occurring from the strong August sun, area soils could quickly become dry again if significant rainfall does not occur. Too much rain was the problem 35 years ago as the Chicago area was hit by a benchmark flood event on August 13-14, 1987. That’s when repeat thunderstorms “trained” across areas from Rockford through Chicago’s north side bringing a staggering 9.35 inches of rain to the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare in just 17 hours. The flooding was responsible for three fatalities and $220 million dollars of damage.
WGNtv.com
Strong north winds will create a variety of water and beach hazards Sunday with high waves and rip currents
Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Chicago IL 307 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...In Illinois, Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.
fox32chicago.com
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting.
WGNtv.com
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
WGNtv.com
Chicago shooting: Woman shot while in vehicle in River North, police say
A 19-year-old woman was shot in River North early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Chicago hit-and-run: 3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Jackson Park Highlands crash, authorities say
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
WGNtv.com
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning. The man was found in the 3900 block of West Fillmore. At about 5:17 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
