Scheduling 'worry time' during the day can help your child fall asleep at night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It can be a tough transition after the summer slumber party and getting the kids back on a regular sleep schedule.

The key is to get started early.

Anxiety can creep in as the start of school year approaches.

CBS 2's Ryan Baker talked with Dr. Innessa Donskoy, a sleep expert at Advocate Children's Hospital.

She says it's really important to schedule "worry time."

It's 10-to-15 minutes during the day when a child can process their worries, instead of having them build up at night.

"And when you do that reliably, it doesn't work on day one. But when you do this reliably over time and more or less the same time everyday your body gets used to it," She said. "Your brain and your body gets used to putting those worries there and then you have a much better chance of being a little calmer and falling asleep."

You can also build "sleep pressure" during the day with activities to expend energy so your kids are tired at night.

The time on the clock at bedtime may vary, and that's more than ok.

You will set your child up for success with a consistent wake time.

The best way to do that is to slowly wean them back to when the school alarm will sound.

"If you can wake them up 15 minutes earlier every day or two if you can afford to got that slowly, it will feel much more natural and their circadian rhythm will adjust much more smoothly," Donskoy said.

The National Sleep Foundation offers guidelines on how much sleep is recommended.

Ages 3 to 5 need get between 10 to 13 hours a night. Ages 6 to 13 should get 9 to 11 hours .

And 14 to 17-year-olds ideally need 8 to 10 hours of shut eye.