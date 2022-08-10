ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
KSAT 12

WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave

San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Brackenridge Park#Theme Park#San Pedro#San Antonians#San Antonio Express News
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Grab N Go at Phil Hardberger Park

Get outside and explore snakes! This table at the Children’s Play Area features a Grab-N-Go kit with activities around snakes and the park. No real one though so don’t worry!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall

This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Bring Your Pup to the San Antonio Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is going to the dogs this month. For $5, visitors can bring their pups with them (on leashes) as they explore the garden’s 38 acres between 8 and 11 a.m. each day. This week, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the garden’s culinary team is teaching guests how to make their own dog treats using natural ingredients. Participants can bring their dog to class and will even get to take a few treats home after the lesson. Registration is required by Monday, Aug. 15. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 555 Funston Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
San Antonio Current

Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio

Next month, San Antonio’s Shops at Lincoln Heights will gain an outlet of Saint Bernard, a 40-year-old “lifestyle and travel apparel” retailer that caters to deep-pocketed outdoorsy types. The Dallas-based chain specializes in wares from brands including Peter Millar, ON, Greyson, LoveShack Fancy, Faherty, Johnnie-O, Hunter Bell,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dinosaurs taking over Freeman Coliseum this weekend only

SAN ANTONIO -- A pop-up event exploring prehistoric creatures is happening this weekend in San Antonio. 'Jurassic Quest' is happening Friday, August 12 - Sunday, August 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. It's an interactive traveling exhibit featuring life-like dinosaurs, rides, shows and attractions. "Families can expect a whole day of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy