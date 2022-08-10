Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: BSRCC gala; GRIDLIFE at Lime Rock Park; BEAT youth program; Bidwell House Museum stroll; “marble corridor” lecture; ExtraSpecialTeas performance
Berkshire South Regional Community Center announces 20th Anniversary Gala celebration. GREAT BARRINGTON– The Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) has announced its 20th Anniversary Gala celebration, which will take place on Thursday, August 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Gala attendees will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music by Swing Theory, a special 20th anniversary presentation, and a live auction benefiting Youth and Community Programming. The Center will also take a moment to recognize Bob Norris, Adam Hersch, and Ethel Patterson – the Board Chairs who have moved the organization forward over the last two decades.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
outdoors.org
Inner Backpacker: AT Berkshires - Cheshire - Dalton
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This three-day, two-night backpack will cover a less-traveled part of the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires (by section hikers, anyway!). We'll hike from Cheshire to the October Mountain Forest, covering a total of 24 miles, up to 10 miles a day, over fairly easy to moderate terrain. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). In addition to some excellent scenery, count on some added attractions, including an ice cream stop and adult beverage tasting in camp (responsibly, of course) Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
Whiskey City Returns to South Berkshire This Weekend for a Great Cause
There's one thing that can't be denied and that's the fact that Berkshire County loves Whiskey City, when we hold our Sounds of summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW, Tuesday nights in July and August, the community is extra excited about Whiskey City night. Whiskey City is always our biggest turnout with 500 plus people in attendance and they start arriving in droves early so they can get a good spot on the lawn.
theberkshireedge.com
Exceptional custom-built contemporary with fabulous views!
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM-BUILT CONTEMPORARY WITH FABULOUS VIEWS! This magical setting is only equaled by the superior quality construction and features it offers. Sprawling open-plan living, offering lots of flexibility, light, and gorgeous Berkshire scenery. The Chef’s kitchen with SieMatic cabinetry, Subzero, GE profile, and Dacor appliances, flows into a large, open Dining Room blending seamlessly into the most delightful screened porch. Flooded with light in every room. Walls of glass on several sides bring in the natural setting and far-reaching views. Four bedrooms; the one presently used as an office has door to private deck.
RELATED PEOPLE
Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!
Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theberkshireedge.com
Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!
Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Born Out Of Tragedy, Business Is Booming At This Niverville BBQ Joint
For Jason Scanlon, barbecue isn’t just a hobby, it’s a passion. The Columbia County resident has been obsessed with grilling and live fire cooking for most of his life, but really began honing his craft around 2010, he said. Scanlon runs Bernie’s Blue Line Barbecue in northern Columbia...
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0