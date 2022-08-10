Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This three-day, two-night backpack will cover a less-traveled part of the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires (by section hikers, anyway!). We'll hike from Cheshire to the October Mountain Forest, covering a total of 24 miles, up to 10 miles a day, over fairly easy to moderate terrain. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). In addition to some excellent scenery, count on some added attractions, including an ice cream stop and adult beverage tasting in camp (responsibly, of course) Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.

DALTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO