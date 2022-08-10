11-year-old girl reunites with family after reported missing
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A young girl that was reported missing in Vancouver was found late Wednesday morning, Vancouver police announced.
Alyssa Miller, 11, was last reported missing after she left her home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police say Miller is now reunited with her family.
