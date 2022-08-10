ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

11-year-old girl reunites with family after reported missing

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A young girl that was reported missing in Vancouver was found late Wednesday morning, Vancouver police announced.

Alyssa Miller, 11, was last reported missing after she left her home at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say Miller is now reunited with her family.

Cheri10
4d ago

I pray she is found safe and sound. If I were a parent of a young child these days, they’d NEVER go out alone. We live in dark, dangerous times.

