bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
bitcoinist.com
Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?
One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
bitcoinist.com
Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?
Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
bitcoinist.com
Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.
bitcoinist.com
Why Are Aave, The Sandbox, And HypaSwap The Most Promising Cryptos Right Now?
No doubt, cryptocurrencies are the biggest digital revelation of the 21st century. They have exposed human civilization to a long list of possibilities and improved the general way of life. By incorporating blockchain technology, these digital assets can transcend the capability of traditional finance systems. For some time now, the crypto market has proven that it can be used for more than just the transfer of assets and as a store of value. This has led to the introduction of thousands of assets that perform the same function.
bitcoinist.com
GNOX (GNOX) ICO Sell-out Shows Bullish Demand Like Elrond (EGLD) and Aave (AAVE)
Gnox, a decentralized finance project that allows users to earn a passive income simply by buying and holding its token, has officially sold out its ICO. Its ICO was met with overwhelming demand, with investors eager to get their hands on the platform’s native token, GNOX. The success of...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
bitcoinist.com
PicPay Has Launched A Crypto Exchange In Collaboration With Paxos
Brazil’s prominent payment app PicPay has decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies by teaming up with crypto exchange Paxos. With this integration Paxos will be facilitating users to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. PicPay has officially announced via their blog post that client shall be able to buy,...
bitcoinist.com
UNCTAD Wants To Curb Crypto Adoption In Developing Countries. Of Course They Do
The United Nations’ UNCTAD wants developing economies to do as they say, not as they do. In a shocking document, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development tries to convince the poorer countries to keep out of crypto. Arguably, the best technology to help them grow financially. In classic gaslighting fashion, the UNCTAD downplays the benefits, highlights the risks, and tries to instill fear. How can these people sleep at night?
bitcoinist.com
LongHash Ventures Rolls Out Web3 Investment Fund Platform Worth $100M
In a new development, LongHash Ventures will launch a $100 million investment fund for the decentralized Web3. With more innovative products, projects, and applications, the crypto space is growing in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, blockchain technology has created more opportunities for extraordinary accomplishments in the industry and other sectors. Yet...
bitcoinist.com
Three Best Cryptocurrencies For 10x Return: Mehracki Token, Decentraland and VeChain
Finding decent coins to trade in is challenging. The reason is that it necessitates a diligent evaluation of many tokens before stumbling onto that rare gem. Investing in a single token is dangerous. Thus, it is always best to discover many coins for portfolio diversification. However, we’ve found three tokens...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies With Fast Financial Transactions – Avalanche, Ripple, And Pugglit Inu
In the earlier years of cryptocurrency, the most popular digital asset for making transactions was Bitcoin. It soon became one of the most well-known coins and the ring leader in the cryptocurrency market. But as time passed, several other coins began to surface and bring in new concepts and upgrades to the idea of digital currencies.
bitcoinist.com
How To Make Your Project Go Viral In The Crypto Industry
With the sheer amount of crypto projects entering the market every day, it is easy for a project to be swept to the wayside amidst the waves of content for users and investors to explore. Therefore, new crypto projects need to make a statement and make themselves heard amongst the...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Set To Make Waves On Ethereum (ETH) With Launch On Uniswap (UNI) After Presale
New launches on Uniswap (UNI), the premiere DEX (decentralised exchange) within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, happen every day, but one new protocol, Uniglo (GLO), is set to make serious waves. The protocol has already built a strong community, enjoyed a highly successful presale phase, and continued to meet its roadmap targets. The launch in Q4 has early investors excited, and the potential for this project to explode in popularity grows daily.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchanges Under Probe In India For $125 Million Laundering Scheme
India’s financial crime-busting agency is now zooming its lens on more than 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for what it believes is illegally moving more than 10 billion rupees ($125 million) offshore. The Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the yet to be named crypto exchanges were...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Reacts: Arrest Of The Alleged Tornado Cash Developer, A Watershed Moment
What’s the story around Tornado Cash? The U.S. Department of the Treasury made its case in a press release, but the question still lingers. Because, as many people have pointed out, Tornado Cash is not an institution. It’s a smart contract in the Ethereum blockchain and, according to US law, code is supposed to be speech. Are they challenging that? To make things even more suspicious, the Netherlands arrested an alleged Tornado Cash developer.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain-Based Web 3.0 Platform Breaks Down Barriers for Creators
Everybody is talking about Web 3.0, but few can explain why it is so important for the digital economy of the future. Let’s dig into this matter using the content creator market as a case study. Currently, most content creators are trapped in Web 2.0 platforms that store their...
