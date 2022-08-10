Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?
One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
bitcoinist.com
Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?
Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
bitcoinist.com
“Bitcoin Family” Loses $1 Million In Bear Market, What’s Next For Them?
The “Bitcoin Family” have been in the headlines ever since they put everything that they had into bitcoin back in 2016. By then, the digital asset was only trading at around $900, and the family had become bitcoin millionaires with the most recent run-up. However, like everyone else, the Bitcoin Family has been hit hard by the recent bear market and has seen their portfolio drop during this time. But the gospel of bitcoin seems to have not left them either.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Why Are Aave, The Sandbox, And HypaSwap The Most Promising Cryptos Right Now?
No doubt, cryptocurrencies are the biggest digital revelation of the 21st century. They have exposed human civilization to a long list of possibilities and improved the general way of life. By incorporating blockchain technology, these digital assets can transcend the capability of traditional finance systems. For some time now, the crypto market has proven that it can be used for more than just the transfer of assets and as a store of value. This has led to the introduction of thousands of assets that perform the same function.
bitcoinist.com
Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
bitcoinist.com
Why Justin Sun Was Blocked From This Ethereum DeFi Protocol
Diplomat and founder of the TRON network, Justin Sun, confirmed that one of his addresses was blocked from using the Ethereum decentralize finance (DeFi) protocol Aave. Via Twitter, Sun claimed that he received 0.1 ETH from Tornado Cash leading to his address being added and blocked by the protocol. Justin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
LongHash Ventures Rolls Out Web3 Investment Fund Platform Worth $100M
In a new development, LongHash Ventures will launch a $100 million investment fund for the decentralized Web3. With more innovative products, projects, and applications, the crypto space is growing in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, blockchain technology has created more opportunities for extraordinary accomplishments in the industry and other sectors. Yet...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ban: Uzbekistan Blocks Access To FTX And Binance – Here’s Why
Authorities in Uzbekistan are now clamping down on online crypto trading platforms that operate outside the nation and are not registered with the government. Authorities have mandated that platforms hold a license in order to provide digital currency services to users. However, they have observed in recent weeks that numerous exchanges are providing their services without their consent or permits.
bitcoinist.com
Zipmex Opens Crypto Withdrawals After Pausing Due To Volatile Markets
The recent crypto winter plunged some crypto firms into insolvency. Also, the collapse of Terra algorithmic stablecoin and its native token, LUNA, aided the devastating effect of the bearish trend. As a result, almost all the assets in the crypto space experienced a massive decline in their prices and values. The overall events brought billions of dollars on the part of investors.
bitcoinist.com
Three Best Cryptocurrencies For 10x Return: Mehracki Token, Decentraland and VeChain
Finding decent coins to trade in is challenging. The reason is that it necessitates a diligent evaluation of many tokens before stumbling onto that rare gem. Investing in a single token is dangerous. Thus, it is always best to discover many coins for portfolio diversification. However, we’ve found three tokens...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies With Fast Financial Transactions – Avalanche, Ripple, And Pugglit Inu
In the earlier years of cryptocurrency, the most popular digital asset for making transactions was Bitcoin. It soon became one of the most well-known coins and the ring leader in the cryptocurrency market. But as time passed, several other coins began to surface and bring in new concepts and upgrades to the idea of digital currencies.
bitcoinist.com
RoboApe and Cardano: Altcoins Ready To Soar Higher in 2022
In the cryptocurrency market, there are countless altcoins that you may choose from and add to your investment portfolio at any moment. If you’re looking for new investment options, you shouldn’t miss out on these two excellent cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 – Cardano and RoboApe (RBA).
bitcoinist.com
Coins To Survive The Bear Market With Petrousus, Dogecoin, and Quant!
The coin market has entered the process of expansion with the investors who have been involved in the market recently. In the market, which has seen a wave of uncertainty for a while, a large upward wave is expected with the disappearance of this uncertainty. In this period, which creates a buying opportunity for investors, an increase in coin prices can already be seen. In this period, which has remarkable data for altcoins, there is great investor interest in newly developed projects. The Petrousus (PSUS) ecosystem is one of the ecosystems that attracted the attention of investors in this period.
bitcoinist.com
India’s Federal Agency ED Froze Crypto Exchange Vauld’s Assets Worth $46 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze assets amounting to $46 Million belonging to Vauld which is a cryptocurrency exchange. In Vauld’s press release, the company stated that it disagreed with the claims made by ED on Vauld’s KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures. These assets...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain-Based Web 3.0 Platform Breaks Down Barriers for Creators
Everybody is talking about Web 3.0, but few can explain why it is so important for the digital economy of the future. Let’s dig into this matter using the content creator market as a case study. Currently, most content creators are trapped in Web 2.0 platforms that store their...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano-Based Cardalonia Partners With Ready Player Me 70% Of Their Token Presale Allocation Filled
The Metaverse-based decentralized application (dApp) based on Cardano, Cardalonia (LONIA) keeps cementing its place in the non-fungible token (NFT) sector. The project recently partnered with cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me to provide LONIA holders with a feature that will enable them to customize their avatars. Users with an associated...
Comments / 0