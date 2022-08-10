Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Olive Avenue on upper Dwight Street Sunday morning for reports of a house fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the 911 call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning. Officials said that the multifamily home had sustained back porch damage...
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street is closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews work. There has...
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday. Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend's impact to Mass. economy. Economic professor weighs in on tax-free weekend's impact to Mass. economy. Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times. Updated: 14 hours ago. Some parents in Holyoke are concerned over...
One arrested, home evacuated as Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices
The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Mass. Gaming Commission meets to discuss next...
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
Police investigating explosion on Union Street in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have identified the “incendiary device” that exploded in Greenfield. Police told Western Mass News it was a mini propane tank wrapped in a towel that was set on fire. Union Street is now back open and we caught up with neighbors who describeD what they heard.
Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke. Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.
Town by Town: August 12
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!. In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition. The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Officials said the house fire on High Street started with an air conditioner that was plugged into an extension cord. They said...
Friday afternoon news update
In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
Saturday morning news update
Your Friday Morning News Update
Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday. Congressman Neal discusses expected passage of Inflation Reduction Act. On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington, D.C. for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. West Springfield Police promoting safety through free ice cream for kids. Updated:...
