Enfield, CT

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Olive Avenue on upper Dwight Street Sunday morning for reports of a house fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the 911 call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning. Officials said that the multifamily home had sustained back porch damage...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street is closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews work. There has...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Enfield, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating explosion on Union Street in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have identified the “incendiary device” that exploded in Greenfield. Police told Western Mass News it was a mini propane tank wrapped in a towel that was set on fire. Union Street is now back open and we caught up with neighbors who describeD what they heard.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke. Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: August 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!. In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition. The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Officials said the house fire on High Street started with an air conditioner that was plugged into an extension cord. They said...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday afternoon news update

In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Your Friday Morning News Update

In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times

Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday. Congressman Neal discusses expected passage of Inflation Reduction Act. On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington, D.C. for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. West Springfield Police promoting safety through free ice cream for kids.
HOLYOKE, MA

