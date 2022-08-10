Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. weather: Another steamy day? Here’s how many 90-degree days we’ve had this summer.
You’re not alone if some of your neighbors, co-workers or family members have said these words this summer: “I never remember it being so hot around here.”. Yes, it has been a very hot summer in New Jersey, and also in our neighboring regions of New York City and Philadelphia.
Day 3 of rotten egg smell making people physically ill in southern NJ
EAST GREENWICH — The rotten egg smell from a venting tanker at a truck stop continues to linger over parts of South Jersey for the third day. Gloucester County Emergency Management said complaints inundated the county dispatch center as well as PSE&G and South Jersey Gas on Thursday about the smell that continues to come from the tanker parked at the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road.
Forgotten N.J. safari park becomes trekking and biking destination for locals
As a kid growing up in Ringwood Borough, Gwen Marquardt knew that Warner Bros.’ “Jungle Habitat” theme park was the place to see wild carnivores and herbivores of all sizes in the 1970s. “It was just a really cool place I liked to visit, because I liked...
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey neighbors doing their part during statewide drought watch
If conditions do not improve, officials say a declaration of a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may become necessary.
N.J. weather: Dangerous heat today to be followed by thunderstorms and, finally, some relief
Another excessively hot and humid day is in the forecast for New Jersey today with chances of rain popping up in the afternoon, but more comfortable conditions are finally in sight later this week and for the weekend, forecasters say. Tuesday should be the last of an eight-day stretch where...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
Experts consider where to bury bones of Revolutionary War soldiers found in N.J. field
It was a mass grave at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Gloucester County, unmarked and undocumented until it was discovered during an archeological dig in late June. Experts are still using DNA testing to identify the skeletal remains of at least 14 soldiers — believed to be Hessians fighting for the British in 1777 — who were found in the field. After that, archeologists want to rebury the newly-discovered soldiers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Monkeypox cases reported in 3 more N.J. counties. State adds vaccination sites.
New Jersey now has over 300 reported cases of monkeypox in 16 different counties, state Department of Health officials said Friday. Infections have been on the rise in New Jersey, but have slowed from earlier in the summer when cases were doubling each week. An additional 91 cases were reported in New Jersey this week, a 42% increase from a week ago.
NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive
Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Think spotted lanternflies in N.J. are bad now? It’ll get worse this fall.
Depending on where you live in New Jersey, it can feel like spotted lanternflies are everywhere. The invasive bug doesn’t sting or bite, but it can cause damage to certain plants and trees in the state, agriculture officials said. It first arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, and came over to New Jersey five years later.
How did the spotted lanternfly get to the U.S.? Here’s everything to know
The spotted lanternfly has spread across several states in the northeastern U.S. It has become the most dreaded crop-destroying pest of the season. But where did this pest initially come from? Here’s what you need to know. When and how did the spotted lanternfly first come to the U.S.?
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green
Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 80,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit from the outages...
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0