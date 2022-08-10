Read full article on original website
Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger
Enjoy fast, optimized power for your portable workstation with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger. It offers 2 USB-C ports with up to 40W of fast charging during single-port use. It also has Intelligent Power Allocation. Do you work remotely? Then you sometimes work in a coffee shop or even...
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard has an 87-key tenkeyless design
Add an inclusive gadget to your setup: the Logitech G Aurora Collection G713 gaming keyboard. With an 87-key tenkeyless design, it maintains a compact profile for any workspace or gaming setup. Moreover, it has individually lighted RGB mechanical switches as well as under-case perimeter lighting with 16 LEDs. This wired TKL keyboard comes with a super fun and soft cloud-shaped palm rest. With an adjustable-height design, it’ll give you optimal comfort no matter what angle you choose. Game the day away with this whimsical gadget, which also has a rechargeable battery. This gives you 25 hours of nonstop gaming time. Use LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, it also comes with your choice of GX mechanical switches. While the keyboard itself comes in White Mist, you can choose fun colorway accessories to add on.
Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam provides crystal-clear calls for work and personal use
Enjoy super crisp video quality when you have the Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam. Boasting 4K resolution, it ensures you are seen and can be seen with a realistic and stunning Ultra HD quality. Moreover, this gadget offers AI tracking to keep you in focus. Its gesture controls let you use your hands to manage your calls—no clicker, no device, just fingers. Available for both Mac and Windows, its industry-leading 1/2-inch sensor has a high dynamic range for lifelike details. Use HDR mode to balance highlights and shadows, and avoid blurry shots thanks to its Phase Detection Auto Focus and auto exposure technology. Furthermore, with a 3-axis gimbal, its lens rotates and follows your every movement. Finally, automatic zooming and framing keeps you center stage.
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard his LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity
Express yourself while you play with the Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard. It features ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, switching to Bluetooth mode with just 1 button. What’s more, LIGHTSYNC brings your gameplay to life with an ethereal halo perimeter and under-key lighting. Switch between 4 preloaded Play Mood animations or customize your lighting with the 16.8M programmable RGB colors. Moreover, you’ll play comfortably on this keyboard thanks to the comfy palm rest, shaped like a dreamy cloud. Furthermore, the compact design and adjustable height keep you playing conveniently all day long. Even better, the satisfying mechanical GX switches, wired/wireless design, and full media controls keep everything you need at your fingertips. Finally, the 25-hour battery life lets you play on your lap, couch, or while traveling.
Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset suits those with smaller heads
Designed for inclusivity, the Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset fits smaller head sizes. So, even if you have a smaller head circumference, it remains comfortable for hours of gaming. Not only that, but it also accommodates glasses and small earrings. Additionally, it weighs only 260 grams and has a comfortable padded headband as well as cushy rotatable ear cups. With a White Mist finish, it has ethereal zonal RGB lighting, gaming-grade audio quality, and on-ear dual-audio mixing. Offering Blue VO!CE microphone technology, it modulates your voice and lets you save audio settings. Delivering 56+ hours of battery life without lighting, it has 16+ hours of gaming battery life. Furthermore, it has LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and Bluetooth connectivity. The headset has 4 immersive Play Mood animations and Aurora Collection lighting. Finally, connect the USB receiver to your PC, use on-ear controls, and enjoy the 40 mm audio drivers.
REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone has an effortless design you can carry comfortably
Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet
Make large rooms comfortable with the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. In fact, this 52-inch fan keeps rooms as large as 20′ by 20′—400 square feet—nice and cool. Offering Wi-Fi connectivity, it also has built-in LED lights and a 3-speed whisper-quiet motor. Altogether, it keeps your bedroom, living room, or home office at a comfortable temperature. Connect to the Atomi Smart app so you can use your smartphone, or the included remote control, to manage the fan. One of the best parts is that it has an easy installation process with included hardware and flexible mounting options: flush, standard, or angled. Then click the fan blades into place. Adjust the tunable white light temperature range between warm, cool, and neutral. Moreover, you can dim the light and enjoy the fan at low, medium or high speed. Set your programs, create schedules, and activate it via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control.
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor brings your games and media to life
Play your favorite games without missing any details on the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor. Its ultra-slim 32″ panel offers 2560 by 1440 resolution. Additionally, the IPS display ensures that you never wait for the next frame or are distracted by blurs. Not only that, but the amazing refresh rate of 240 Hz also gives you an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, Quantum dot technology gives this monitor more vivid, natural colors for superior playtime no matter what game you play. So keep up with your HDR content or play blazing-fast games—because this gaming monitor can do it all. Also, if you want, you can control every setting of your monitor with CORSAIR’s own iCUE software. Finally, enjoy a super-fast 1-millisecond response time to beat the competition.
OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and AI smart charging
Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors provide vibrant images
Watch your favorite shows with the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors. With a stylish design, both produce a sharp 90″ image when only 5.6 centimeters from the wall. Incredibly, they produce a huge 120″ picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters. Offering advanced projection technology, they give you amazing at-home cinematic experiences. First, the HU915QE offers 3,700 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Then, the HU915QB delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens. Offering 3-channel laser technology, they have a separate light source for each RGB color, producing vivid images even in bright conditions. Furthermore, they use HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Brightness Optimizer II, Adaptive Contrast, and more. Enjoy the webOS smart platform for streaming services and wirelessly stream via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. Finally, they have a built-in 2.2-channel 40W speaker and connect to up to 2 speakers simultaneously.
Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera has AI facial & gesture recognition with 360º viewing
Complete your smart home setup with the Aqara Camera Hub G3 2K Indoor Camera. Boasting Ai pet, gesture, and facial recognition, it knows when you come home. Likewise, it recognizes if a stranger enters the room and sends you a warning notification. Use gesture recognition to set actions according to 5 gestures as well. With 2K 1296p resolution, it has a 360-degree viewing angle for high-quality and detailed images. Made with HomeKit connectivity, it can even record in Full HD 1080p quality in HomeKit Secure Video mode. The 110-degree wide-angle lens and pan and tilt motors provide up to 340 total degrees of rotation. Furthermore, it’s a Zigbee 3.0 hub also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. With a built-in IR controller, it has local control and runs even without internet connectivity. Finally, certified by Apple, Google, and Amazon, it meets all the security standards of your preferred system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays
Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode. Then, use the Flex Mode Touchpad to pause, rewind, and play. Furthermore, this is a great phone for multitasking thanks to its Taskbar, which provides a layout similar to a PC and provides access to your favorite and recent apps. It offers swipe gestures to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half. Moreover, Google apps support drag-and-drop, while Google Meet lets you participate in virtual co-activities. And Microsoft’s Office suite provides more information on the screen. Finally, the S Pen functionality enables on-the-go drawing and notetaking.
JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds have 6 modes of ANC and Sound Fit technology
Enjoy personalized sound for your everyday life with the JBL Tune Flex transformable TWS earbuds. These earbuds come with 6 modes of ANC tuning. So you can easily choose the level of active noise cancellation based on your needs. It’s more like having a pair of buds with 2 different styles. In fact, you can take the experience one step further with Sound Fit technology, which you use via the JBL Headphones app. Additionally, the natural open design together with the sealing ear tips make them a must-have for your everyday life. There are also three sizes included with the design to block out leakage and any kind of distractions. The 8-hour battery life extends to 24 hours with the case. This makes these great fun to use in your day-to-day life.
