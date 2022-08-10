ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Sensational for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A fantastic Friday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren Central Dragons. The goal has been the same as its been the last six seasons, win a game. The last time the Dragons saw a “W” in the win column was October 16, 2015, against Warren East, but head coach Mark Nelson is not worried about the past.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Colonels and Tigers in action tonight

The Hopkinsville Tigers and Christian Co. Colonels will play their final preseason scrimmages tonight as Hopkinsville will be at home hosting Battle Ground Academy at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Meet The Tigers will be held at 6:30pm. Meanwhile The Colonels will play Kenwood at 7pm and Clarksville high at 8pm. The games will be played Clarksville High.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

