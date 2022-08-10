Read full article on original website
WBKO
Sensational for Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
WBKO
A fantastic Friday forecast
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
WBKO
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
WBKO
American Red Cross Spiritual Care Volunteer reflects on time spent helping in EKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As all eyes continue on cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky, one American Red Cross volunteer is reflecting on her time helping families affected by flooding. “For me on this particular deployment, it’s tiredness, when I first got there, I didn’t know, I knew that the...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
WBKO
Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren Central Dragons. The goal has been the same as its been the last six seasons, win a game. The last time the Dragons saw a “W” in the win column was October 16, 2015, against Warren East, but head coach Mark Nelson is not worried about the past.
WBKO
Ice cream supper brings community together to celebrate Woodburn VFD’s 60th anniversary
WOODBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been 60 years since the inception of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department, and every year to celebrate the department and also raise funds, they have been organizing an ice cream supper. With music, food trucks and of course ice cream, the fire department invited...
WBKO
Bowling Green, Warren County tourism generated $287.7 million in 2021 direct visitor spending
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism in Warren County, in 2021, generated 2,553 jobs, $65.6 million of labor income and a total of $287.7 million in direct visitor spending and an indirect spend of over $400 million. Compared to 2020, 2021 was a banner year for the local hospitality industry.
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
Clarksville police responding to fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
Officials are responding to a fatal crash that occurred in Clarksville on Sunday morning.
WBKO
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage, and some parents are concerned with the changes. “Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland Trace route. So, the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
whopam.com
Colonels and Tigers in action tonight
The Hopkinsville Tigers and Christian Co. Colonels will play their final preseason scrimmages tonight as Hopkinsville will be at home hosting Battle Ground Academy at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Meet The Tigers will be held at 6:30pm. Meanwhile The Colonels will play Kenwood at 7pm and Clarksville high at 8pm. The games will be played Clarksville High.
