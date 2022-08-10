Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WECT
Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WECT
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With back-to-school preparation on the front of most parents minds’, any free supplies are welcome. Saturday at TRU Colors brewery, they hosted a back-to-school giveaway for New Hanover County school students. The supplies given away at the event ranged from backpacks to notebooks, water bottles,...
WECT
Coastal Buds ‘iCanSwim” camp held at Wilmington YWCA for young swimmers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With summer in full swing Coastal Buds, knows how much kids love swimming, even at young ages. That’s why they held the iCan Swim camp from August 8-12 at Wilmington’s YWCA. Coastal B.U.D.S. (Bringing Up Down Syndrome) is an organization whose goal is to...
Fuku to Join Wilmington’s Incoming Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar
The spicy fried chicken sandwich store will be one of many tenants housed inside the culinary collective coming this fall
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
foxwilmington.com
State film grants given to five more North Carolina projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday, August 11 that five more TV and film projects will receive funding from North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants. A rebate grant award of $6.5 million has been given to sitcom “Welcome to Flatch.” Produced by Lionsgate Television, the...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Frisbee was in the shelter for months, which caused her to get kennel-stressed. This stress eventually prevented her from being able to put on any weight. She is currently residing with a foster parent who says that Frisbee is doing great and getting along very well with other dogs.
WECT
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
WECT
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
wunc.org
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WECT
Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched and...
Crews work to put out fire spread across 2,000 acres in eastern NC
Holly Ridge, N.C. — A fire on Juniper Road in Pender County is estimated to have burned across 2,000 acres. The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 2, according to county officials. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 25% contained. Fire officials said that they...
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
Comments / 0