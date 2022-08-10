ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Summer Safety Saturday held at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running errands in the summer with little ones can add stress to parents. That’s why the Safe Kids Cape Fear Coalition hosted ‘Summer Safety Saturday’ at the main entrance of Independence mall in Wilmington. Per the Coalition, the event was held to “Provide...
WECT

TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With back-to-school preparation on the front of most parents minds’, any free supplies are welcome. Saturday at TRU Colors brewery, they hosted a back-to-school giveaway for New Hanover County school students. The supplies given away at the event ranged from backpacks to notebooks, water bottles,...
WECT

Holmes Foundation holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Cars lined up to get free backpacks for the upcoming school year Saturday morning. Parents from all across southeastern North Carolina drove to Shallotte for the Holmes Foundations back-to-school backpack giveaway. More than 1,000 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies for students in each school grade,...
foxwilmington.com

State film grants given to five more North Carolina projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday, August 11 that five more TV and film projects will receive funding from North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants. A rebate grant award of $6.5 million has been given to sitcom “Welcome to Flatch.” Produced by Lionsgate Television, the...
WECT

Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WECT

Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WECT

Pet of the Week: Frisbee from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frisbee, a 1 to 1.5-year-old Lab mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Frisbee was in the shelter for months, which caused her to get kennel-stressed. This stress eventually prevented her from being able to put on any weight. She is currently residing with a foster parent who says that Frisbee is doing great and getting along very well with other dogs.
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, they’re designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To...
wunc.org

Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WECT

Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT

Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched and...
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC

