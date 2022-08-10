Read full article on original website
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
bestofthenorthwest.com
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
Street of Dreams: Inspiration in wood, concrete and glass
The annual event is set in Yamhill County and called the Wine Country Tour EditionLovers of architecture and folks looking for design inspiration have been traveling to two sites in Yamhill County for the past several weeks for a special edition of the Northwest Natural Street of Dreams dedicated to the region's wine industry. The Home Builders Association of Metro Portland, which organizes the yearly event, dubbed this year's celebration the Wine Country Tour Edition. Four multi-million-dollar homes are located on two-plus-acre lots near Newberg in a development called Rose Pointe Estates, while two "bonus homes" are situated in McMinnville....
Camping in the Cascade Mountain foothills | Grant's Getaways
LINN COUNTY, Oregon — Oregon offers so many reasons to go on the road, where the asphalt often unwinds to reveal the state’s scenic secrets. It’s the unexpected surprises found along the way that I enjoy most — and so it is for a destination that offers a camping, fishing and a backcountry byway at Green Peter Lake.
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires
Do you remember what you were doing Sept. 9, 2020? The people of Detroit, Oregon sure do. They were being evacuated from their homes and their town as a massive forest fire bore down on them. The flames incinerated dozens of homes and businesses in the small tourist town on the shores of Detroit Lake.
Lebanon-Express
Death Notices
Norma Jane Caine, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away in Mexico. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Cindy Easdale, 60, of Albany, passed away August 9, 2022, while on hospice. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Kenneth Mackay, 80, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 9, 2022. McHenry...
Lebanon-Express
In the end, Albany says yes to therapeutic mushrooms
In a dramatic turn of events, Albany leaders have decided to welcome psilocybin therapy within city limits next year after hearing personal stories of local residents who use the psychedelic mushrooms. Psilocybin has been a hot topic at City Council the past month or so, as members debated whether to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon dogs eat winning lottery ticket; Still a winner
Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs. Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.
Lebanon-Express
Knights baseball: Pitching, defense hold down Raptors as Corvallis moves on to title game
Pitching was up to the task again Saturday night as Corvallis won a third straight lose-or-go-home game in the West Coast League baseball playoffs. The Knights will play for a sixth consecutive league title after dispatching Ridgefield 5-2 in the South Division championship game at Goss Stadium. Duke Brotherton and...
wubearcats.com
Dr. Alana Ryan is Chosen Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley
SALEM, Ore. -- Dr. Alana Ryan, DO from Hope Orthopedics of Oregon, who also is the team doctor for Willamette University Athletics, has been chosen as the Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley for 2022. Ryan is a dual board-certified physician in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. She was the runner-up for Best Doctor in the Willamette Valley in 2021. She has been Willamette's team doctor since 2019.
hh-today.com
Surpised by police presence on a quiet corner
Bike rides often take me into the old Willamette Neighborhood, which normally is quiet without much traffic. So I was surprised Wednesday to come across a fleet of city police and sheriff’s vehicles parked around one corner. A sign quickly explained the situation. “Police training,” it said.
oregonbusiness.com
French Wine ‘Royalty’ Buys Oregon Vineyard
The Burgundian Drouhin wine family expands its Oregon footprint with purchase of Methven Family Vineyards. The Drouhin wine family has purchased the Methven Family Vineyards in Dayton, according to multiple reports this week. The Methven vineyard is the second Oregon acquisition by the international winemaking family from France’s Beaune region,...
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Pre-positioned’ fire fighters from Salem here to help local crews
Recent lightning storms and the elevated threat of wildfires have prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position firefighting task forces in Deschutes and Klamath counties this week. A task force from the valley arrived today. Central Oregon Daily News caught up with them at the Redmond Air Base. Thirteen...
