A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Tonnes of timber to be moved by sea rather than by road
Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal. Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire. The...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Last resident in doomed Wishaw flats refuses to leave
The last resident of a housing estate due to be demolished has said the council will need to double its offer to get him to leave. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours in his block on the Gowkthrapple housing estate in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, since December. The 66-year-old wants at...
How damaging has Tory leadership contest been to the party?
It is not unusual for elections to be described as “the dirtiest ever”, but the current Conservative leadership contest has been so fractious that for once the description may be true. On Sunday, when the Conservative MP Greg Hands claimed in a Times Radio interview that “a lot...
BBC
Water scarcity: Crop failure warning as ban comes into force in Fife
Farmers have warned of "complete failure" of some crops, as a ban on taking river water has come into force in Fife. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) suspended the majority of water abstraction licences on the River Eden from Sunday. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said it was devastating...
BBC
The mystery deaths of two Saudi sisters in Sydney
On 7 June, Australian authorities knocked on the door of a Sydney apartment. Mail was piled up outside the door, and the tenants hadn't paid rent in more than three months. Inside, they found two dead women - sisters from Saudi Arabia - whose bodies had lain undiscovered, in separate bedrooms, for weeks.
BBC
Ukraine war: Predicting Russia's next step in Ukraine
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is likely to achieve any decisive military action in Ukraine this year, the UK's head of military intelligence has told the BBC. Speaking in a rare public interview, Lt Gen Sir Jim Hockenhull also said he had been keeping a very close eye on Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.
BBC
Commonwealth Games show Birmingham 'can mobilise people for Eurovision'
Birmingham is one of seven British cities on the shortlist to host next year's Eurovision. Eurovision broadcaster and commentator Lisa-Jayne Lewis believes it is one of the favourites to win the honour, alongside Liverpool and Glasgow. She said the recent Commonwealth Games show the city is "brilliant" at mobilising people...
BBC
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
BBC
Hadrian's Wall: Ideas sought to boost visitor numbers
Ideas for new visitor attractions along Hadrian's Wall, or for improving existing ones, are being sought in a bid to boost its tourism potential. It is part of Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal signed by council leaders in Northern England and Scotland in 2021, bringing £450m into border areas. Partners...
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
BBC
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
