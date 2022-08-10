Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Related
ETOnline.com
Stars We've Lost in 2022
The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
ETOnline.com
How Diane Keaton Realized She Wanted to Be on Stage at 7 Years Old (Exclusive)
Diane Keaton walked down memory lane this week as she remembered what made her fall in love with acting at just 7 years old. "My mom, I'll tell ya," Keaton told ET at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, where the actress placed her hand and footprints on her new star. "I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," she continued.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Podcast Producer Pays Tribute to Late Actress: We 'Lost Someone Irreplaceable'
Anne Heche's podcast producer penned an emotional tribute to the actress following her death. Ryan Tillotson took to Instagram on Friday and said his production company, Straw Hut Media, "lost someone irreplaceable." Tillotson said Heche was "more than a beloved host." He called her a "friend, collaborator, and a damn...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Promises to Look After Their Son in Emotional Video Following Her Death
Coley Laffoon is paying tribute to Anne Heche after her death. The ex-husband of the late actress took to Instagram on Friday to remember Heche and promise to look after the son they share. Laffoon and Heche, who were married from 2001 to 2009, are parents to a 20-year-old son,...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death
Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old. In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
Mark Harmon Breaks His Silence on Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 19 Seasons: I Want to ‘Keep It Challenging’
Closing the chapter. Mark Harmon opened up about his departure from NCIS for the first time since his character's final appearance last fall. "What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," the 70-year-old actor, who portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on […]
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Remembers ‘Happiness’ Filming the Show in Throwback Post
While sharing a throwback snapshot over the weekend, star of the classic TV show “The Brady Bunch” Christopher Knight recalled the feeling he felt while filming. “Happiness on set,” Christopher Knight declared in the post, which featured him and fellow “Brady Bunch” star Mike Lookinland.
People
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Cast members from the 1978 musical film Grease are mourning the loss of their late costar Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, via her official Instagram page. He noted that the late star "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Jay Cutler Addresses His Divorce from Kristin Cavallari, Asserts He Never Cheated
Jay Cutler is getting candid about his divorce from Kristin Cavallari. During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Cutler addressed their split and cleared up rumors that he cheated on the reality TV star. "I've got 3 kids, so like at some point they're going to,...
NFL・
ETOnline.com
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family
Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kobe Strips Down to His Underwear and Reveals a Surprise (Exclusive)
Things are getting racy during this season's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special. In ET's exclusive clip from part one of the special airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe takes off his pants to show off his devotion to his wife, Emily. In the video, the couples candidly discuss how they...
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ed Helms, James Gunn and More Pay Tribute
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at the age of 53 after a car crash on Aug. 5. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is...
AOL Corp
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Late Wife Linda's Brother After His Death: 'He Was Unbeatable'
Paul McCartney paid tribute to his brother-in-law John Eastman after his recent death. On Thursday, McCartney, 80, posted to Instagram to share that Eastman, who was the brother of McCartney's late wife Linda McCartney, has died. "My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over...
ETOnline.com
Watch Kim Kardashian Spit Out Shot of Liquor at Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday Party
No shots for Kim Kardashian! While celebrating her 25th birthday, Kylie Jenner caught her older sister spitting out a shot of liquor taken to help the makeup mogul ring in the big 2-5. In the video, shared to Kylie's TikTok account Thursday, Kylie is opening birthday gifts when Kim interrupts...
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
Comments / 0