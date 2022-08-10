ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars We've Lost in 2022

The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
How Diane Keaton Realized She Wanted to Be on Stage at 7 Years Old (Exclusive)

Diane Keaton walked down memory lane this week as she remembered what made her fall in love with acting at just 7 years old. "My mom, I'll tell ya," Keaton told ET at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, where the actress placed her hand and footprints on her new star. "I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," she continued.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls

Cast members from the 1978 musical film Grease are mourning the loss of their late costar Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, via her official Instagram page. He noted that the late star "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends."
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'All My Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her love to Anne Heche's family. The former talk show host took to Twitter on Friday to express that "this is a sad day." "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love," her tweet continued. The message was posted just moments before ET confirmed that Heche died after suffering from injuries sustained from a car crash last week in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was 53.
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’

The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
