Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Alvaro Morata confident of 'good' season amid Man Utd links
Alvaro Morata is confident of enjoying a good season with Atletico Madrid following talk of a move to Manchester United.
Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer. United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Barcelona register Lewandowski, Raphinha & Dembele - but not Kounde
Barcelona have finally registered new signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha & others ahead of opening La Liga fixture.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Alex McCarthy on Man Utd radar in hunt for back-up goalkeeper
Man Utd have identified Alex McCarthy as a potential replacement for back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford future; Ronaldo starting; Brighton loss
Erik ten Hag's press conference included answers on Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Florentino Perez laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid talk
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have closed the door on a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Aubameyang & Fofana latest
Thomas Tuchel reveals the latest on Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Premier League clash with Tottenham.
