Willian to return to London after terminating Corinthians contract
Willian is returning to England after terminating his Corinthians contract.
Alexis Vega confirms desire to move to Europe and play in the 2022 World Cup
With three months until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexican national team and Chivas de Guadalajara forward Alexis Vega insists El Tri remains “very focused” on “fine-tuning every detail.”
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
