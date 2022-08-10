Read full article on original website
Related
Residents Vote Down $72-Million Referendum in ROCORI
COLD SPRING -- A $72-millon bond referendum in the ROCORI school district has failed. The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide. That question failed with 3,343 no...
Rockville Officials Reinstate Two City Staff Off Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- Two Rockville city officials have been reinstated after being placed on paid leave earlier this week. During Wednesday's city council meeting, the council approved to bring back Finance Director Judy Neu from paid leave beginning next week. The council also reinstated Administrative Assistant Debbie VanHeel prior to Wednesday...
Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes
MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
Food Banks Express Concern to Congress
MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations
The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Unique Barn Sale in Albany Offering Clothes, Photo Sessions and More
If you are looking for a place to do some shopping, and get family pictures taken at the same time, this unique barn sale event is just for you. I had a friend RSVP to the event on Facebook, prompting it to appear in my own newsfeed. Join us for...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkwood Theatre in Waite Park Top Gun Fan Appreciation Weekend
Have you seen Top Gun Maverick? It's amazing. If you have seen it, you know how great the movie is. If you haven't seen it yet, this might be the weekend to head to Parkwood theatre in Waite Park and experience the movie during the "Top Gun Fan Appreciation" weekend. This is kicking off this Friday, August 12th.
Sauk Rapids Police Warn of String of Unlocked Vehicle Theft
The Sauk Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of an uptick in theft from unlocked vehicles. We are seeing another spike in thefts from unlocked vehicles. Please make sure you have removed your valuables and locked your vehicle. I've been a resident of Sauk Rapids for almost...
Granite City Food & Brewery Sold
MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
Where Are You Pink Boots? Missed Connection At FireFest In Cold Spring
Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.
This Famous Country Star Is Performing At ‘The Ledge’ Amphitheatre In Waite Park
Brett Eldredge of country music fame is perhaps best known for his amazing holiday Christmas albums, with a voice that could melt all your worries away. Lucky for us, this amazing vocalist is coming to visit us here in Minnesota this fall. BRETT ON TOUR. Brett Eldredge will be stopping...
The Way This Minnesotan Says ‘Ope’ On National TV Irritates Me
One of the hottest shows on TV is 'Love Island'. This season on the US version is no different, however, the way one contestant says a favorite Minnesota word irritates me. 'Love Island' is a reality dating show that started over in the UK in the early 2000s and was revived back in 2015. By 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience (16 - 34 year-olds). Since it has done so well, there have been many spin-offs of the show, including 'Love Island USA'. There are 21 different countries that had at least one season of the dating show. You can watch the UK version streaming on Hulu.
BCA Releases More Details on Police Involved Shooting in Otsego
OTSEGO -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released more details about the police-involved shooting that happened on Sunday in Otsego. They say the four deputies involved in the incident were not part of the initial response to the Otsego home. They responded after 21-year-old Jordyn Hanson ran from...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. St....
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0