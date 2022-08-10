ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

Melrose Referendum Fails By 141 Votes

MELROSE -- A bond referendum in the Melrose school district has failed by 141 votes. Residents in the Melrose school district went to the polls Tuesday and voted down the referendum with 1,170 no votes and 1,029 yes votes. The district was seeking $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades...
MELROSE, MN
Food Banks Express Concern to Congress

MONTICELLO -- To prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations, Second Harvest Heartland is holding a series of listening sessions across the state. More than 75% of Farm Bill spending goes to nutrition programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to provide food to more than 40 million Americans.
MONTICELLO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.
RAMSEY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Granite City Food & Brewery Sold

MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
MINNETONKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Are You Pink Boots? Missed Connection At FireFest In Cold Spring

Maybe it was the weather, the drinks, perhaps the music took over? Or maybe...MAYBE...it was ill-timed fate for two destined lovers, passing like ships in the night, unaware of what was waiting for them just a few steps away. I love looking at the missed connections on Craigslist, and one from FireFest stood out. Maybe we can connect these two and see if there really was something there, or perhaps it was simply a moment in time.
COLD SPRING, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Way This Minnesotan Says ‘Ope’ On National TV Irritates Me

One of the hottest shows on TV is 'Love Island'. This season on the US version is no different, however, the way one contestant says a favorite Minnesota word irritates me. 'Love Island' is a reality dating show that started over in the UK in the early 2000s and was revived back in 2015. By 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience (16 - 34 year-olds). Since it has done so well, there have been many spin-offs of the show, including 'Love Island USA'. There are 21 different countries that had at least one season of the dating show. You can watch the UK version streaming on Hulu.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

