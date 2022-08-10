ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

TxDOT plans traffic switch in Los Fresnos

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7YP8_0hBeIxjo00

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic switch planned for State Highway 100 in Los Fresnos, on Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

TxDOT’s news release said all traffic will shift over to the north side of State Highway 100, from Mesquite Street to Alamo Street, to allow for construction on the south side of State Highway 100.

CBP, Los Fresnos CISD host active shooter training

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to observe and follow all posted warning signs, traffic control devices, and speed limit signs, said the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Improvements to be made to Los Tomates bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Los Tomates Land Port of Entry will undergo a large-scale infrastructure improvement project. Customs and Border Protection personnel at the Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day, including 655 trucks. Due to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville drain project begins

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville and communities nearby are one step away from solving some of their longtime flooding problems. On Friday, the city broke ground for phase two of its drainage project called the Raymondville Drain Project. The improvements will provide stormwater management on a regional basis, including a new channel that connects and widens existing […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange prompts weekend detours

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition and construction for the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project is prompting an additional temporary detour route, to begin this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation said the traffic switch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours and construction will impact drivers commuting on eastbound […]
PHARR, TX
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Flood advisory for parts of Cameron County

1:45pm Update: A Flood Advisory has been issued for North Eastern Cameron County until 2:15pm. Heavy showers continue to bring in plenty of rain. The rain should continue for the entire RGV throughout the day. ***outdated*** 12:45pm Update: A Flood Advisory has been issued for Eastern Cameron County as a band of heavy showers move […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County issues disaster declaration due to drought

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a disaster declaration in response to the regional drought. The declaration is effective immediately and will remain in effect for seven days, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. “We are all aware of the dangerously dry conditions in Hidalgo County and […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

5 On Your Side: Illegal dumping site concerns residents in San Juan

An illegal dump site in San Juan is raising concerns among residents. The trash is nestled on the side of Earling Road between Caesar Chavez and Raul Longoria. Clarisia Aguirre has been working at a nearby business for more than a decade. She believes part of the problem, outside of people committing a criminal offense, is the vacant lot between the canal and the side of the road.
SAN JUAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Traffic Control#State Highway 100#Cbp#Los Fresnos Cisd#Drivers#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

186 new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 180 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 186 new cases, 87 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also reported 99 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county did not report any new deaths. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista

(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
LAGUNA VISTA, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr asks for residents’ feedback in survey

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr announced a plan for pedestrian safety and wellness. The city’s social media post is seeking community feedback via a survey. Residents can take part and voice their opinions in regards to sidewalk connectivity, bicycle infrastructure, and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Pharr residents may take the survey […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

New locks part of added safety measures at Weslaco ISD

New locks are being installed in classrooms at the Weslaco Independent School District as an added safety measure for the new school year. It's just one of many increasing security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered school districts statewide to make sure their exterior...
WESLACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Rep. Flores announces $5M for Harlingen corridor project

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Harlingen a discretionary grant of $5,020,730. The news release said the grant will go towards the city’s Commerce Street Corridor. The planning project will fund the redesign and preliminary engineering of the corridor. “When this […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident

(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies.  Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers.  “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County judge signs declaration of disaster

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In accordance with drought conditions confirmed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Cameron County is declared an area of disaster, stated County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. in a press release. The declaration comes as a response to the emergency drought conditions and its significant threats to life, health and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas

Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy