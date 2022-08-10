ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police

EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun. Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
CHICAGO, IL

