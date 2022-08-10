Read full article on original website
1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Chicago shooting: Woman shot while in vehicle in River North, police say
A 19-year-old woman was shot in River North early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting.
Chicago hit-and-run: 3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Jackson Park Highlands crash, authorities say
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood
CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side
A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No...
Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland
Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police
EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun. Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say
The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
