Alaska State

Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
BoardingArea

55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence

The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
BoardingArea

Can you buy travel insurance AFTER you’ve departed?

Can you buy travel insurance AFTER you've departed?
BoardingArea

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa to Leave Hilton. Review. Photographs.

The Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa hotel property — which is located across Patak Road from Karon Beach in Muang in Thailand and was acquired by Hilton back in 2003 — will no longer be a part of the Hilton portfolio effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, which leaves only two other hotel properties in Phuket which are part of the Hilton portfolio: the DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai and the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao.
BoardingArea

Ryanair CEO: The Era of Cheap Flights is Over

Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.
BoardingArea

Tips For Getting The Best Currency Exchange Rate

I’ve written before about My Simple Currency Exchange Rate Philosophy and helping my nervous friend find a more relaxed approach to spending money when he travels. Before spending money, though, you need to consider how to get better or the best currency exchange rate. I think this topic is worth fleshing out a bit more, so let’s begin.
BoardingArea

Should Airports Be Held Liable For Compensation?

The summer of 2022 may be considered one of the worst summers in the history of travel in general for a plethora of reasons — including substantially higher overall costs, lower levels of service, and delays and cancellations which were often exacerbated by long lines queuing for hours…. Should...
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt House Sterling Dulles Airport-North

Review: Hyatt House Sterling Dulles Airport-North
BoardingArea

Reminder: Earn Double Marriott Bonvoy Points With Homes & Villas Through February 2023

As a reminder, you can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of three consecutive nights at greater than 700 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties worldwide through Tuesday, February 28, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

