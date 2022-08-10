Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
2022 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in Southfield features fun, fitness, food, and great music
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight is Southfield’s celebration of the 2022 6th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival. Kimmie sings locally, nationally, and all over the world and she wanted to bring her talented friends here to perform and give back to the community at the same time. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza
(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
Tv20detroit.com
These tween twins travel Michigan as Gemini Circus to perform aerial arts
LANSING, Mich. — This traveling act of 11-year-old twins from Alto perform aerial arts around the state as Gemini Circus, but they are otherwise known as Lily and Summer Klein. "Summer specializes in silks, and I specialize in aerial hoop," Lily said. The girls have been honing their crafts...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Tv20detroit.com
Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
Tv20detroit.com
DNR to require online harvest reporting during fall 2022 deer hunting seasons
LANSING, Mich. — Starting with the fall 2022 deer seasons, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. Nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reporter their deer harvest online in 2021 to help test the Michigan DNR’s...
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Tv20detroit.com
Trash pickup delays continue in Detroit, city holding companies accountable
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Smelly trash is piling up in some Detroit neighborhoods. Earlier this week, the city acknowledged the delays and asked customers for their patience. The Department of Public Works informed residents that due to staffing issues with solid waste contractors — GFL Environmental and Waste Management — some households may have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late.
Tv20detroit.com
Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?
(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
Tv20detroit.com
Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 7 communities, water pressure restored in all counties
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says they have restored some water pressure to all counties impacted by Saturday's water main break. They add that Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven are no longer under the authority's Boil Water Advisory.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police want to extend landfill search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue
(WXYZ) — The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill. Police say they want to extend their search for Zion until September 18. There’s...
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan drops to medium levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under medium levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having high levels since July 29. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula remain in the high category. When a county is in...
Tv20detroit.com
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following hexavalent chromium release in Huron River
(WXYZ) — Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom issued a report Friday detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River. Until further notice, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people and pets avoid...
Tv20detroit.com
Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings
DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A cool and occasionally wet weekend ahead
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some spotty showers and lows in the 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday: Chance of a few light showers. Partly sunny with a high of 75°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Monday: The dry weather returns with highs in the upper 80s. Winds:...
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Tv20detroit.com
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Tv20detroit.com
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
