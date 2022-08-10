ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

DNR to require online harvest reporting during fall 2022 deer hunting seasons

LANSING, Mich. — Starting with the fall 2022 deer seasons, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. Nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reporter their deer harvest online in 2021 to help test the Michigan DNR’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Trash pickup delays continue in Detroit, city holding companies accountable

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Smelly trash is piling up in some Detroit neighborhoods. Earlier this week, the city acknowledged the delays and asked customers for their patience. The Department of Public Works informed residents that due to staffing issues with solid waste contractors — GFL Environmental and Waste Management — some households may have their trash and recycling containers collected one to two days late.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Walmart to offer free health and wellness services and screenings

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — As teachers and students head back into the classroom, Walmart is offering complimentary health and wellness services and screenings. The Walmart Mobile Wellness Tour will make a stop at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, August 14th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services will...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A cool and occasionally wet weekend ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some spotty showers and lows in the 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday: Chance of a few light showers. Partly sunny with a high of 75°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Monday: The dry weather returns with highs in the upper 80s. Winds:...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

