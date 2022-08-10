Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History

Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships.

The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in 1984, changing the organization's trajectory forever. His bond with Czech star Jaromir Jagr provided one of the most dynamic duos in NHL history. That Penguins pair ruled the 90's scoring race, collecting a combined eight Art Ross Trophies in that decade.

Lemieux and Jagr's dominance produced Stanley Cup wins in 1991 and 1992, and the only Penguins team to win the Presidents' Trophy in 1993. While their time together was mainly successful, it was short-lived as the duo only played in seven seasons together. However, Lemieux and Jagr's importance to the Penguins stretches beyond the ice, with both playing integral roles in keeping the team in Pittsburgh.

That duo paved the way for the next generation of Penguins superstars, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins have yet to miss the playoffs since Malkin entered the league in 2006. In that time, the Penguins won three Stanley Cup Championships in four trips to the Final.

With the longest active postseason streak in North American professional sports (16 seasons), the duo should play at least 19 seasons together, thanks to Malkin's newest contract that keeps him in Pittsburgh for four more seasons.

Crosby just turned 35 this week and has held the mantle as the NHL's top superstar since he was 18. He sits tied for 21st in NHL history with 1,409 career points. Crosby has accomplished nearly everything in his 17-year Penguins career and appears far from finished.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been fortunate to watch two of the best duo's in NHL history don the black and gold. But which should be considered the best "on-ice" duo in Penguins history?

