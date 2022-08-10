Sophie Scott may be the only thing making Mac Jones smile at rough Patriots camp

Sophie Scott is ready to see boyfriend Mac Jones back in action.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the girlfriend of the Patriots’ second-year quarterback posted a sweet couple’s shot from training camp, as New England prepares for its first preseason game Thursday against the Giants.

“Year 2,” Scott gushed.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was supported by girlfriend Sophie Scott at training camp. Instagram

Sophie Scott has been dating Mac Jones for nearly three years. Instagram

The couple vacationed in Bermuda together during the offseason. Instagram

Jones, 23, who has been dating Scott for nearly three years, helped lead New England to a playoff appearance as a rookie in 2021. And while the Patriots are hoping to replicate last season’s magic, alarm bells have since started ringing in regard to the offense.

Tom E. Curran, the Patriots’ insider for NBC Sports Boston remarked on Twitter that the team’s No. 1 offense “has been distressingly bad” in training camp.

“Run stuffs. Aborted plays. Would-be sacks. Distress lobs into traffic just to get ball out,” Curran continued Monday, later adding, “They are perpetually overwhelmed.”

New England is without longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this season following his January departure to become head coach of the Raiders. Jones and the offense are now working with Matt Patricia , who rejoined the Patriots in 2021 after a brief stint coaching the Lions.

Mac Jones is entering his second year with the Patriots. AP

For the 2022 season, Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense are working with Matt Patricia. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Patricia has been calling the offensive plays during training camp while holding the title of senior football advisor and offensive line coach. He previously served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17.

Despite a challenging start, Jones is preaching patience as the offense learns its new scheme.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new … I think we’re close on a lot of things. It’s just that 2% we need to fix.”

Jones threw for 3,801 yards through 17 regular-season games last year, along with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.