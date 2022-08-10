ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20

Las_FG Carlson 23, 5:31. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 6:27. Key Plays: Stidham 20 pass to K.Cole on 3rd-and-9; Stidham 15 pass to Hollins; Stidham 2 run on 3rd-and-8; Drake 7 run on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 3, Minnesota 0. Second Quarter. Las_Stidham 4 run (Carlson kick), 14:52. Drive: 8 plays,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County School District confirms 1st case of monkeypox

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's largest school district has its first case of monkeypox. The Clark County School District in Las Vegas announced Friday that someone at Palo Verde High School has been diagnosed with monkeypox. District officials did not say whether the person was a student or school...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Four CT residents seriously injured in Route 93 crash in Massachusetts, police say

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Five Connecticut residents were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four of the residents — a 23-year-old South Windsor man, a 27-year-old New Britain man, a 32-year-old New Britain woman and a 29-year-old Connecticut man — suffered serious injuries. The fifth occupant — a 30-year-old Vernon woman — had minor injuries, state police said in a news release.
RANDOLPH, MA
CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police: Possible injuries after crash on I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN — Possible injuries have been reported after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Newtown, State Police say. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 9 in Newtown, police say. Police provided no information regarding the severity of injuries, but said a news release would be issued later Saturday.
NEWTOWN, CT
NIT headed to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024. The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story

NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
NEWTOWN, CT

