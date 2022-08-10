Read full article on original website
Related
Google is working to bring Android 13's new photo picker to outdated, discontinued devices
Android 13 is, presumably, just weeks away, with rumors pointing to a September launch. That might be a little later than most of us expected — especially considering the final beta version shipped in July. As an update primarily focused on privacy and security, getting it on your phone might not seem as exciting as, say, Android 12's Material You redesign was last year. Among some of Android 13's more obvious changes is a new photo picker, but even if you're rocking years-old hardware, you might not need a software update to get it.
Which color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 should you buy?
The Galaxy Z Flip 3's colorways left a lot to be desired last year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has shined everything up and given it a fresh coat of paint so that it's as ready for a runway as it is for real life. Before buying one of the hottest Android phones on the market, let's look at which luscious Galaxy Z Flip 4 color should come home with you.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Prepare to meet the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 a day after the Galaxy Z Fold 4
This week is set to go down as the busiest one for foldable smartphones this year. We know of at least two brands planning to unveil a total of three new foldable smartphones. Now, a third brand has officially confirmed its intentions to vie for your attention and the foldable phone market share (if you live in the right place) — Xiaomi says it will debut the Mix Fold 2 later this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A revamped Spigen case collection is ready to protect your Galaxy ecosystem
There is a lot to like about Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy lineup, from foldables to wearables - the entire ecosystem is getting a facelift. Now, whether you have had your eye on an upgrade or have already pre-ordered, you will want to invest in real protection to keep your new device protected against life’s wear and tear. While hundreds of cases are available for Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro, Spigen’s offerings stand out with a versatile collection of classic and new cases.
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Should you upgrade?
At its annual Unpacked conference, Samsung unveiled a bunch of new hardware, including its latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But some of us here at AP are incredibly excited about fresh updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, two of the best smartwatches on the market today. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's high-end wearable offering this year. It boasts impressive specs like a titanium case, sapphire crystal glass over its display, and a positively massive battery. Do you have a Watch 4 Classic and wonder if the new version is worth your money? Read on to find out.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order any of Samsung's latest hardware?
After months of anticipation, Samsung finally held Galaxy Unpacked this week. Although the event itself didn't hold too many shocking moments — no rollables or other hardware surprises — that's not to say it was a complete disappointment. Between revised foldables, a new generation of smartwatches, and a successor to two pairs of Samsung's best earbuds to date, it's a promising lineup, no matter how iterative it might seem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Pixel 6a screen was coaxed into running at 90Hz
Good news: At least some Pixel 6a phones have a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, addressing one of the more pointless complaints against the $450 mid-range phone. Bad news: Getting the phone flipped over to a high refresh rate mode right now requires using an undocumented hack, there are currently a few issues with it when it does work, and the solution seemingly doesn't function on all Pixel 6a hardware. In short, while at least one Pixel 6a was forced into working at 90Hz, it's not clear if you'll be able to do it on your own unit.
Safeguard your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 with a Whitestone screen protector
If you're looking to buy the Samsung Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, then you've undoubtedly thought about protecting your device's screen. Even more so, considering both phones contain hinged screens; how on earth do you go about protecting one of those?. Step in Whitestone, with its range of...
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022
After months of rumors, Samsung is all set to announce its 2022 foldable lineup—the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4—at an Unpacked 2022 event later today (August 10). The devices have leaked extensively, revealing almost everything about them. But that does not mean you should not be excited about them. The company leads the nascent foldable market, and it will be interesting to see how the improvements in its 2022 foldables help improve usability. The Korean giant is not holding a physical event but will live stream the virtual event for all to see. The launch event is scheduled to start on August 10 at 9 am ET (6 am PT / 6:30 pm IST / 3 pm CET), and you can watch it right here.
Oppo's ready to launch ColorOS 13, showing us how it totally isn't like OxygenOS 13
It's fair to say that ColorOS is a lot more important to a lot more people now since it not only powers Oppo phones, but also shares its code base with OnePlus's OxygenOS skin. What started off as subtle changes on OnePlus devices, as we saw on the Nord 2, went on to become a much more homogenous software experience between the two sister brands with the current latest versions of ColorOS and OxygenOS sharing more elements than ever. While this means that the OxygenOS 13 launch from last week may have unintentionally provided clues as to what to expect with ColorOS 13 already, you won't have to wait to see the full thing for much longer now that Oppo has a game plan.
NFL・
Moto Razr 2022 rivals Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a top-end chip and 144Hz display
The Motorola Razr 2022 is official after a launch event in China where the brand also introduced the new Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The new foldable phone was the most exciting product at the launch, and while we now know what it is like, we don’t yet know when it’ll go on sale outside of China. We hope to hear more about that in the coming weeks, especially whether it is set to go on sale in the US.
The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in as many as five variants
The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Minor changes make for a major upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the best Android smartwatch we'd seen in years, and it only needed a few targeted upgrades to make a good watch even greater. Samsung seems to have fixed almost every flaw of the previous generations with the Galaxy Watch 5, from making the screen more durable to improving those terrible charging times. Still, all those improvements have also upped the price. While the Watch 4 can now regularly be found for under $200, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at a still reasonable $280.
The very first Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 open beta has landed for the OnePlus 10 Pro
During the recent announcement for the OnePlus 10T, the company also took the opportunity to show off its next big software update, OxygenOS 13. It's chock full of some big changes, mixing the best of Android 13 with "Aquamorphic Design" and eliciting several reactions online because of its distinct similarity to recent leaks showcasing Oppo's ColorOS 13. If you wish to give it a go by yourself — and you're a OnePlus 10 Pro user — you can now check out the very first publicly-available build on your device, put it with an Oppo phone side by side, and see how many differences you can find.
Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Fold 4, get over $300 off a Watch 5 and accessories
It's rare that every product at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is a winner, especially when this year's products are all iterative upgrades, but you really can't go wrong with either of the Galaxy Watch 5 models or either the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Fold 4. Samsung's pulling out the stops to try and get you fully into its mobile ecosystem, offering unreal trade-in values — particularly for the Z Fold 4 — as well as a stacking series of Samsung.com Instant Credits the more you order.
Nothing Phone 1 teardown reveals the underwhelming secrets of the Glyph interface
The Nothing Phone 1 has generally been something of a darling in the smartphone space this year. It's carved a very odd, but attractive niche out for itself and has left fanatics in America wanting. We called it an example of "premium design meets midrange everything else" in our review. But just how did the design team achieve what they did? Zack Nelson, the YouTuber behind JerryRigEverything, has decided to dive back in and do something a little different to his usual durability test.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 wants to steal some of that foldable phone limelight
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0