Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
NJ/Philly Area Has 2 of The Worst Airports For Cancellations in The U.S.
Probably not the best thing to read if you're about to fly out for summer vacation here in the NJ area. So, sorry in advance!. Here's something we all know: Airport traveling is already an exhausting enough endeavor on a good day, with no delays, long layovers, or worst of all... cancellations.
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ Senators among those pushing to relieve restrictions on New Jersey breweries
It's been one thing after another over the last couple of years in rules, restrictions, limitations, and so forth putting a burden on our local New Jersey breweries and it's making things stressful, to say the least for the people working in these spots. There could be some help on...
Why it’s not too early to start celebrating Halloween in NJ
Are you starting to see Halloween displays and decorations in stores?. Yes, it’s still August, but this is nothing new and it’s something we should be used to by now. Every year, holidays pop up in (major) stores earlier and earlier. We were just complaining that it was...
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
Opening Day for these Two “Big” Haunted Things in Ocean County, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween has become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick.
NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive
Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ
MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January. Insider NJ reported that the...
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
Tattoo ideas perfect for any born and raised New Jerseyan
I saw earlier this week that a woman in New Jersey got a tattoo of the dreaded spotted lanternfly. "There was really no inspiration for it. If anything, it represents the last 2.5 years of chaos. When I get older, and my kids and grandkids ask why, I can say, 'Well, let me explain the insanity of 2020.'"
Report issued on NYC toll plan; public hearings in two weeks
TRENTON – An environmental assessment of the proposed congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drivers in Manhattan’s central business district finds it would achieve its goals – reduce traffic and raise a lot of money to spend on transit improvements. The study modeled seven different scenarios...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/12
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph) 9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells.
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed
There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee. If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking...
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0