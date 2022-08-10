Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry into the Weekend | 8/12PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve seen plenty of sunshine on this Friday which has allowed for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Night 3 of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off tonight at 7:30. By then, temperatures will fall into the mid 90s with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The sun will set at 8:25PM. With the loss of daylight, temperatures by the end of the Rodeo (10:30PM) will fall to around 84 degrees with clear skies and light east winds. As sunrise tomorrow morning rolls around, with a slight increase in moisture, this will help keep morning temperatures a few degrees warmer than earlier in the week. Many will fall into low to mid 70s.
First Alert 7 Forecast: Is it too soon to hope?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re now experiencing the typical summer slog, that we typically see every August as a zone of high pressure descends on our area. As the saying goes, “when a high is nearby, it’s hot and dry” and that is certainly what we’re expecting over the next several days.
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend with sunny skies dominating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild morning will lead to another day of sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph, so there will be a little bit of a breeze today. Not much to say other than it will be another August summertime day.
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon eating set to last all day long. The festival’s annual parade takes place Friday night, at 5 p.m., in downtown Rush Springs, with opening ceremonies on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..
Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles. During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe. Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth. “What’s going on in this room...
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Plant last Sunday. That’s according to District Attorney Jason Hicks. Officials discovered large amounts of sanitizer were being stored in the facility and in other locations in Grady County in the early stages of...
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
Furry Friend Friday: The Importance of Preparedness
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! With wildfires and last-minute evacuations being a real threat, it’s essential to be prepared for any mishap. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this week’s adoptable pet, an adorable 5-month-old Schnauzer mix, and how to be prepared for your pets in the event of a disaster.
Flea Market Indian Taco Sale in Cache this Saturday
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Cache are invited to a Flea Market Indian Taco Sale on Saturday, featuring Indian arts and crafts and loads of flea market bargains. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Cahoma Community building, one mile west of Cache on Old Hwy 62, on August 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
LPS has new bus boundaries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021. Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower. The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion...
Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of Fort Sill’s best were recognized Friday afternoon in the Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony. Squads on Fort Sill were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a series of intense challenges and tests. The competition not only showed their prowess as individual...
Interview: Dr. Kathryn Briner Discusses Comanche Nation’s Involvement on Disney’s Latest Film ‘Prey’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s most recent film ‘Prey’ is the fifth installment in the ‘Predator franchise and is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. 7News spoke with Dr. Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development, about her involvement on Disney’s latest film ‘Prey.’
Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun. 7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event. The Gospel Comedy show...
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
FISTA announces new CEMA AI program training with Dynetics, Inc.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, has announced a partnership with Dynetics, Inc. for $29 million, in an effort to offer better training for combating CEMA threats. The company’s program CEMA AI utilizes advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to...
Eastern Sports Management to head youth sports in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Sports Authority wrapped up negotiations Thursday, and finalized a contract with Eastern Sports Management, who will now be running youth sports in Lawton. ESM has already began their work with the City of Lawton, by making the transition with Parks and Recreation a smooth...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been sentenced. David Flores Villanueva will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole, and he’s ordered to pay nearly $7,500 in restitution to the victim’s family.
Stand Down event gives hope to Veterans in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations came together Friday morning to care for area veterans who may be struggling in their lives. The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Owens Multipurpose Center, connecting homeless Veterans, or Veterans at risk of homelessness, with VA resources and information on housing options.
