LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve seen plenty of sunshine on this Friday which has allowed for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Night 3 of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off tonight at 7:30. By then, temperatures will fall into the mid 90s with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The sun will set at 8:25PM. With the loss of daylight, temperatures by the end of the Rodeo (10:30PM) will fall to around 84 degrees with clear skies and light east winds. As sunrise tomorrow morning rolls around, with a slight increase in moisture, this will help keep morning temperatures a few degrees warmer than earlier in the week. Many will fall into low to mid 70s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO