Lawton, OK

kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry into the Weekend | 8/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve seen plenty of sunshine on this Friday which has allowed for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Night 3 of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off tonight at 7:30. By then, temperatures will fall into the mid 90s with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The sun will set at 8:25PM. With the loss of daylight, temperatures by the end of the Rodeo (10:30PM) will fall to around 84 degrees with clear skies and light east winds. As sunrise tomorrow morning rolls around, with a slight increase in moisture, this will help keep morning temperatures a few degrees warmer than earlier in the week. Many will fall into low to mid 70s.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert 7 Forecast: Is it too soon to hope?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re now experiencing the typical summer slog, that we typically see every August as a zone of high pressure descends on our area. As the saying goes, “when a high is nearby, it’s hot and dry” and that is certainly what we’re expecting over the next several days.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend with sunny skies dominating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild morning will lead to another day of sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph, so there will be a little bit of a breeze today. Not much to say other than it will be another August summertime day.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon eating set to last all day long. The festival’s annual parade takes place Friday night, at 5 p.m., in downtown Rush Springs, with opening ceremonies on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
City
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles. During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe. Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth. “What’s going on in this room...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan. A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located. The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Plant last Sunday. That’s according to District Attorney Jason Hicks. Officials discovered large amounts of sanitizer were being stored in the facility and in other locations in Grady County in the early stages of...
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton. Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened. There...
LAWTON, OK
#Clear Skies#First Alert#Sunny Skies
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: The Importance of Preparedness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! With wildfires and last-minute evacuations being a real threat, it’s essential to be prepared for any mishap. 7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this week’s adoptable pet, an adorable 5-month-old Schnauzer mix, and how to be prepared for your pets in the event of a disaster.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Flea Market Indian Taco Sale in Cache this Saturday

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Cache are invited to a Flea Market Indian Taco Sale on Saturday, featuring Indian arts and crafts and loads of flea market bargains. The event is open to the public and will be held at the Cahoma Community building, one mile west of Cache on Old Hwy 62, on August 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard. The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

LPS has new bus boundaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021. Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower. The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion...
LAWTON, OK
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kswo.com

Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of Fort Sill’s best were recognized Friday afternoon in the Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony. Squads on Fort Sill were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a series of intense challenges and tests. The competition not only showed their prowess as individual...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun. 7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event. The Gospel Comedy show...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week. In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

FISTA announces new CEMA AI program training with Dynetics, Inc.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, has announced a partnership with Dynetics, Inc. for $29 million, in an effort to offer better training for combating CEMA threats. The company’s program CEMA AI utilizes advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Eastern Sports Management to head youth sports in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Sports Authority wrapped up negotiations Thursday, and finalized a contract with Eastern Sports Management, who will now be running youth sports in Lawton. ESM has already began their work with the City of Lawton, by making the transition with Parks and Recreation a smooth...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Stand Down event gives hope to Veterans in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations came together Friday morning to care for area veterans who may be struggling in their lives. The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Owens Multipurpose Center, connecting homeless Veterans, or Veterans at risk of homelessness, with VA resources and information on housing options.
LAWTON, OK

