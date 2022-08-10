ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBuzJ_0hBeDp4J00
Butts County Sheriff's Office Butts County Sheriff's Office

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road House on Hwy. 36 in Jackson, Ga at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While the sheriff did not comment on what was shown in the video, he says that based on a complaint his office received and what he saw in the video, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent, third party investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Long is asking anyone who was at the restaurant during the incident to investigators at 478-994-7043.

The deputies have not been identified.

Details on why the deputies responded to the restaurant and if anyone was injured during the arrest have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butts County, GA
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Jackson, GA
Crime & Safety
Butts County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Cox Media Group#Road House#Wsb Tv
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead in overnight Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near College Park. Details are limited, but officers said four people were shot, and one of those victims died. Officers were at the scene on Riverdale Road hours after the shooting on Saturday evening. Police...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgxa.tv

Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
175K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy