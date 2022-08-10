2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces

Butts County Sheriff's Office Butts County Sheriff's Office

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road House on Hwy. 36 in Jackson, Ga at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

While the sheriff did not comment on what was shown in the video, he says that based on a complaint his office received and what he saw in the video, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent, third party investigation into the incident.

Sheriff Long is asking anyone who was at the restaurant during the incident to investigators at 478-994-7043.

The deputies have not been identified.

Details on why the deputies responded to the restaurant and if anyone was injured during the arrest have not been released.

